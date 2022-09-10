Stephen A. Smith predicts Chargers to score most points in Week 1 and also lose to the Raiders in bizarre brain-fade

ESPN First Take's Stephen A. Smith is a seriously hard worker for the company. He is one of the most trusted analysts in the game, but he has had a rather unfortunate brain fade on national TV.

As First Take was wrapping up the day's show, host Molly Qerim asked Smith who would be the highest scoring team in the NFL for Week 1.

Smith said:

“I’m gonna go with the Chargers. Justin Herbert, Williams, Keenan Allen, period. Ain’t nobody stopping that offense.”

Ok, that is fair. The Chargers are one of the most improved teams in the entire league. Smith rattled off several names that will feature heavily on Sunday, so that answer is likely what most people thought.

Then, Qerim asked her co-host who he was backing to win between the Chargers and the Raiders. This is where the unfortunate brain fade happened.

Smith said:

“I don’t know, I’m gonna go with the Raiders, I’ll just go with that right now.”

Whoops, that's right. Stephen A. picked the Chargers as the highest-scoring team in Week 1, but had them losing to the Las Vegas Raiders. That does not add up for the Raiders to win, they would have to score more points than the Chargers.

Everyone is allowed a little mistake every now and then. For Stephen A, his comes as a bit of a surprise given the teams play each other in Week 1.

Smith chooses Raiders over Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders

The AFC West is perhaps the best division in football. With Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Derek Carr and Russell Wilson, all division games are a must-watch.

Luckily for us, their is a divisional game straight off the bat with the Chargers taking on the Raiders. As we saw above, Stephen A. chose Carr and the Raiders over Herbert and the Chargers.

This game could easily go either way. The Raiders acquired Davante Adams from the Packers and Chandler Jones from the Cardinals as they topped up their already playoff caliber team.

L.A. added two defensive superstars in J.C. Jackson and Khalil Mack to rubber stamp their credentials as a Super Bowl contender. Both teams have enough quality to win on Sunday and it is likely to be a high-scoring affair which makes for good viewing. Will the ESPN analyst be right and will Derek Carr be able to start the season off with a win?

We don't have to wait long to find out.

