Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will take a trip out west to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. The matchup between the Cowboys and the 49ers has been a long-standing rivalry.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith spoke about the upcoming matchup between both teams. On "First Take" on Wednesday morning, he said that although the Cowboys believe they have changed their offensive scheme, it won't work. Smith even went as far as to say that he believes Prescott will throw two interceptions.

"Efficiency of the offense and the fact that they're going up against the Dallas Cowboys defense, it'll be a tantalizing matchup, to say the least," Smith said. "Where it gets funny for me, We've been hearing a lot of noise about how there was an adjustment. We ain't going to just throw the ball all day. We gonna run the football, we don't take the ball out of Dak Prescott's hand to some degree, we're going to manage him a little bit better."

Smith added:

"Well, guess what? You don't get to hide behind that this weekend because you ain't gonna be able to run the ball. Go ahead throw that football. He gonna have to throw that football this week, and right on cue. You can book it. I'm predicting two interceptions."

Stephen A. Smith: "Of course, the Dallas Cowboys are about to be exposed. You can book that baby, because when I say that, I'm only talk about Dak Prescott."

Stephen A. Smith noted the Cowboys have been running the ball more. However, that won't be a good strategy against the San Francisco 49ers defense.

What is Dak Prescott's record vs. the San Francisco 49ers?

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will face the San Francisco 49ers in a playoff rematch from the last two seasons. San Francisco has become Dallas' kryptonite in the last few seasons.

Prescott has a 2-2 record against the San Francisco 49ers in his career. The two wins come during the regular season and the two losses during the playoffs. The Dallas Cowboys are 3-1 after a dominant performance over the New England Patriots. On the other hand, the San Francisco 49ers are unbeaten so far this season.