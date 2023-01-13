Tom Brady will be a free agent after this season and there are growing concerns about where his future will be in the league. While many predict Brady returning to the AFC, Stephen A. Smith thinks that the Buccaneers' quarterback will retire after the playoffs.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to take on the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wildcard Round. Although the Buccaneers are underdogs in this game, many believe Brady and company are more than capable of pulling off an upset.

Speaking on "First Take," here's what Stephen A. Smith said about Brady's future:

"I don't think they're going to the Super Bowl this year and I think he's going to retire after this year. I think that this year has been a very humbling experience for him because there's so many things that are out of his control."

Smith continued:

"To go through the year that he's going through, it's not an indictment against him. He's had a lot of things going on both personally and professionally."

He added:

"This is his swan song, this is the last time I think he's going to retire after this season and, and they're not going to the Super Bowl, because I don't believe they're getting past San Francisco, Philadelphia."

Brady has shown no indications of announcing retirement after this season and it won't be a surprise if he continues to play football beyond this season.

He and Gisele Bundchen recently divorced, and Brady is under much less pressure from a family perspective to quit the game. However, a move away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be on the cards for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Tom Brady is linked to the Raiders and the Dolphins

Tom Brady: Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons

Since Derek Carr was benched by the Las Vegas Raiders, it is widely believed that the franchise will pursue Tom Brady. As stated earlier, Brady will be a free agent after this season and could sign with a team of his choice.

Both the Raiders and Miami Dolphins have been linked with Tom Brady. The Buccaneers' quarterback would be a perfect fit for both teams who have explosive offenses and can make some noise in the AFC with a good quarterback.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



"I can tell you, unequivocally, it is a fact. The Raiders are looking into signing Tom Brady." -



Breer adds that the Raiders are also looking at Jimmy Garoppolo. The #Raiders are actively looking into signing pending free-agent QB Tom Brady."I can tell you, unequivocally, it is a fact. The Raiders are looking into signing Tom Brady." - @AlbertBreer Breer adds that the Raiders are also looking at Jimmy Garoppolo. The #Raiders are actively looking into signing pending free-agent QB Tom Brady."I can tell you, unequivocally, it is a fact. The Raiders are looking into signing Tom Brady." - @AlbertBreer Breer adds that the Raiders are also looking at Jimmy Garoppolo. https://t.co/4c83Y26HN0

Tua Tagovailoa's future in the NFL is still in question and that could pursue the Dolphins to go all-in for Tom Brady. It will be interesting to see what Brady decides to do once the season is over.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit First Take and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes