Stephen A. Smith puts pressure on Browns to draft a quaretrback, shuts down concerns about Shedeur Sanders

Stephen A. Smith issued a direct challenge to the Cleveland Browns during ESPN’s "First Take" on Thursday. His message was clear: The team must use its No. 2 draft pick on a franchise quarterback to recover from the Deshaun Watson disaster.

Smith targeted Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and general manager Andrew Berry, saying that they cannot afford another misstep. Watson signed a $230 million fully guaranteed deal in 2022 with the team; however, injuries and inconsistent play have left Cleveland without a reliable starter.

"You got to take a quarterback," Smith said. "The only way you're justified in not taking a quarterback, if you are the Cleveland Browns, is if you don't believe that that quarterback has the ability to be the face of your franchise.

"I'm not talking about an average quarterback. I'm not talking about taking a Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick and working with him and hoping he becomes something. I'm talking about cats that you look at and you say, ‘Yo, this brothers can ball at the quarterback position." His comments came as the Browns evaluate options with the draft just weeks away.

The urgency stems from Cleveland’s QB room. Kenny Pickett, acquired this offseason, is viewed as a backup and Watson may miss 2025 with an injury. Russell Wilson, who visited Cleveland, signed with the Giants instead.

Smith argued drafting a top QB prospect could help offset the Watson mistake. He specifically mentioned Shedeur Sanders as a potential solution, dismissing concerns about the Colorado star’s readiness for the NFL.

Why Stephen A. Smith believes Shedeur Sanders is the anti-Watson solution

NCAA Basketball: Central Florida at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Stephen A. Smith strongly defended Shedeur Sanders against critics questioning his attitude and his father Deion’s influence.

"It can't be about your concerns that Deion Sanders is going to be in his ear," Smith said on Thursday, via 'First Take.' "That brother has forgotten more football than most people know."

Scouting reports support Smith’s view. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranks Sanders as the No. 2 QB prospect behind Cam Ward and listed him as his 25th overall player in the draft class.

The Browns have done their homework on Sanders. They hosted him for a pre-draft visit and attended his workouts. If Ward goes first overall to Tennessee, Sanders becomes Cleveland’s most likely target at No. 2.

Myles Garrett, the Browns’ All-Pro defensive end, recently emphasized the need for a long-term QB solution.

"Any team that's going to go far needs a quarterback," Garrett said on Wednesday, via Browns Radio Network.

Cleveland’s other options are limited. Kirk Cousins remains under contract with Atlanta and trading up for Ward would require significant draft capital. The Browns could also wait and target Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe in later rounds.

