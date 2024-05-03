Stephen A. Smith questions Odell Beckham Jr.’s future in the NFL following one-year deal with Dolphins

Odell Beckham Jr. has landed on his feet, at least for the moment. The former Ravens, Rams, Browns and Giants receiver has gone South in a deal inked with the Miami Dolphins. Upon hearing the news, Stephen A. Smith gave his opinion on Friday's edition of "First Take."

Stephen A. Smith: "[00:00:25] Durability is an issue, but I'm happy for him that he's landed to a spot where he's got somebody like Tagovailoa who can throw the football. I wish him nothing but the best. ... I just don't know how much he has left health wise. I hope he's okay." [00:01:02][37.4] First Take

Smith said he was rooting for the receiver to prove him wrong, but looked at the body of work in the recent history as potential writing on the wall. Beckham's new deal with Miami is worth $8.25 million and expires at the end of the 2024 season, per ESPN and as first reported by NFL Network.

Odell Beckham Jr. trends up as ink dries on new deal

Odell Beckham Jr. catches pass in warm ups

While some such as Stephen A. Smith have expressed doubts about the wide receiver's abilities in 2024, there is at least one clear defense for the receiver. In 2021, Beckham earned 232 yards and 17 catches with Baker Mayfield. Then, following his mid-season move to join the Los Angeles Rams, he caught 27 passes for 305 yards.

In 2023, he went on to catch 35 passes with the Baltimore Ravens for 565 yards. In other words, over the last three teams the wide receiver has played for, his production was on the rise.

Meaning, if the pattern holds, there's a argument that Beckham Jr. could get within sniffing distance of 1000 yards in 2024. Of course, in order to do that, he would need to catch the attention of Tua Tagovailoa over Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

At this point, considering the only increasing age of Tyreek Hill, who saw some cracks in the armor late in the 2023 season and Waddle's injury history, there is an argument in favor of Beckham. Put simply, if both Hill and Waddle stumble into injury trouble, Beckham would be available to pick up the leftover production.

Will Odell Beckham Jr. receive enough production to warrant an extension into an age 33 season?

