Stephen A. Smith reckons Tom Brady's problems with Gisele Bundchen is a gift to Tampa - "Best thing that could have possibly happened"

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's reported ongoing spat has been a hot-button issue. This comes after the quarterback's 11-day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp. But according to one analyst, it isn't the negative that many feel it is.

Stephen A. Smith, during an appearance on ESPN First Take, said that the pair's problems could turn out to be 'the best thing that could have possibly happened' to the Bucs.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk In a new interview, Gisele Bundchen addresses Tom Brady's ongoing NFL career: "I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again." wp.me/pbBqYq-cmLo In a new interview, Gisele Bundchen addresses Tom Brady's ongoing NFL career: "I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again." wp.me/pbBqYq-cmLo

In typical over-the-top Stephen A. fashion, the ESPN shock-jock explained his radical take on the Tampa Bay quarterback's situation with his wife:

"Allow me. Let me take this, because. You all got this wrong. First of all, [it] is the best thing that could have possibly happened to the Bucs. Let me explain. Tom Brady. I've got nothing to comment about his marriage, his wife. I wish them nothing but the greatest happiness.

"That's none of our business. But since they brought it up, let's understand a few things here. Happy wife, happy life. It's an age old adage. We know this. Damn it, y'all know it's true. Okay, you both know it's true. All right. Okay."

The reality is that, this ain't some woman that you just happen to be in love with and you married her, but you wanna play your football. Oh no, no, no! She is a supermodel that was making more money than you. She gave up some of that, to be at home, to be a supermom. And, according to her, one promise, after another, after another."

NBC Chicago @nbcchicago Gisele Bündchen Says She's Done Her ‘Part' in Tom Brady Marriage nbcchi.com/MaqyRQe Gisele Bündchen Says She's Done Her ‘Part' in Tom Brady Marriage nbcchi.com/MaqyRQe

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are not living together right now

Stephen A. Smith saying that what Bundchen and Tom Brady are going through is good for the team seems inappropriate. Considering the two are not living together right now, according to CNN.

Gisele, in an interview with Elle magazine last week, shared her opinion that the sport of football is getting in the way of Brady's ability to parent their shared children:

"This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

From what it sounds like, Brady is starting to sound influenced by Gisele's worries about his ability to not only parent, but to enjoy important events in life. He shared as much with co-host Jim Gray on Tuesday's "Let's Go!" podcast:

"I think there comes a point in your life where you say: 'You know what? I've had my fill and it's enough and time to go on, to move into other parts of life.'"

Signs continue to point to Tom Brady calling it a career after year 23. We know that when it comes to the greatest ever, things move quickly.

