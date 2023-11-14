Dak Prescott has been playing some of the best football of his entire career so far in recent weeks of the 2023 NFL season. Across his last three games, he has totaled 12 touchdowns and has exceeded 300 passing yards in all of them. He has also been quickly climbing the rankings of the Dallas Cowboys' all-time passing leaders.

In just year eight of his NFL career, Prescott already ranks third in passing yards and second in touchdowns in Cowboys franchise history. As long as he can stay healthy, he has a strong chance of being their all-time leader in both categories.

While many would agree that this puts him among the greatest quarterbacks in franchise history, apparently Stephen A. Smith is not one of them. He was asked about this during a recent First Take episode, to which he gave a heated response.

Smith said:

“This dude, who's got two playoff victories in eight years, we're going to sit up here with a straight face, and say 'all time great?' I'm not trying to sit up there and say he might not be arguably top three, that don't make you great. No. Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman are in another dimension, another stratosphere.”

“Are you on drugs? Hell no! Stop it y'all, stop it.”

Dak Prescott(27,358 yards) has already surpassed Roger Staubach(22,700 yards) in career yardage, trailing only Troy Aikman(32,942 yards) and Tony Romo(34,183 yards) for the Cowboys' all-time lead. He has also thrown more touchdowns and less interceptions, with higher efficiency in completion percentage and passer rating.

While this clearly proves that Prescott is already one of the best quarterbacks in franchise history, and surely the most productive passer, Stephen A. Smith brings up his postseason record as the thing that keeps him from being considered a Cowboys legend.

Dak Prescott playoff record

Dak Prescott

As pointed out by Stephen A. Smith, Dak Prescott has only accumulated two postseason victories in his career so far, despite being in his year eight. His disappointing record in the NFL Playoffs sits at just 2-4 and he has never been past the second round.

For comparison, Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman each won 11 playoff games during their Hall of Fame careers. Aikman went 11-4 in the postseason and won three Super Bowl rings, while Staubach similarly posted an 11-6 record with two rings.

While Precott's regular season statistics are already arguably the best in Dallas Cowboys history, his postseason resume still has a long way to go if he wants to reach legendary status. He's currently much more in line with Tony Romo, the current Cowboys' passing leader, who also posted an identical 2-4 playoff record.