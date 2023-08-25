Stephen A. Smith reveals how “failure” Dak Prescott remains tied with Russell Wilson and Ben Roethlisberger

The Dallas Cowboys drafted quarterback Dak Prescott with the 135th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He played 16 games in his rookie season, as Tony Romo was out hurt, and impressed everyone.

Many thought that Prescott would propel the Cowboys to a Super Bowl win in the coming years, but he is now entering the eighth season in the NFL and is yet to take his team to the NFC Championship Game.

Recently, Stephen A. Smith was asked on First Take whether the Dak era for the Cowboys has been a failure. Not only did the well-renowned Cowboys critic state that it is a failure, but he also had a worrying stat that compared Prescott to the likes of Russell Wilson and Ben Roethlisberger.

Stephen A. Smith believes the Dak Prescott era for Cowboys has been a failure

Dak Prescott: Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders

Here's what Stephen A. Smith said about Dak Prescott and the Cowboys on ESPN's First Take:

"It is bad enough that the Dallas Cowboys haven't won a Super Bowl since 1995, to be exact. All right and clearly, obviously, that includes the entire Dak Prescott era. They haven't even made a Super Bowl appearance. Not only have they not made a Super Bowl appearance, they haven't made an NFC championship game appearance.

"You're damn right it's a failure. Now, that doesn't mean that they haven't had great moments. It doesn't mean they haven't had respectable seasons. But on several occasions we've looked at the Dallas Cowboys with their roster. We labeled them a Super Bowl contender, and they have yet to even get to an NFC championship game."

Smith continued:

"You cannot get around that, Ryan Clark, you can't get around it. Dak Prescott, since 2016 because he balled in 2016, he has a 2-4 playoff record. Did you know that is tied for the worst in the NFL since 2016 with Big Ben and Russell Wilson?"

The Dallas Cowboys played quite well last season, but once again fell short in the Divisional Round. For the second consecutive year, the San Francisco 49ers got the better of them, and their elite defense caused many issues for Prescott.

Last year, Prescott played only 12 games due to a thumb injury, in which he had a passer rating of 91.1 while throwing for 2,860 yards, 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Despite the failures in the past, the Cowboys quarterback is confident about his team going into the season, He believes that they can end the Super Bowl drought of the franchise, and it will be interesting to see whether it will be true.

