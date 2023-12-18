What a difference a week made for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. In Week 14, the Cowboys dominated the Philadelphia Eagles thanks to their quarterback's 271 yards and two touchdowns. This week, the Buffalo Bills humiliated them.

Prescott was a non-factor, finishing with a season-low 134 yards, zero touchdowns, and an interception. With the Cowboys suffering another defeat in a crucial game, Stephen A. Smith becomes the world's happiest man again.

Stephen A. Smith laughs at Dak Prescott and the Cowboys following their Week 15 defeat

It's a staple video that NFL fans expect after a humiliating Dallas Cowboys loss. Stephen A. Smith pans the camera away from him before turning it to his face. He holds a serious but sarcastic look before bursting into laughter to ridicule the Cowboys.

Smith said after the Buffalo Bills' 31-10 victory over the Cowboys:

“You sat up there listing to old Stevie A [Stephen A. Smith] tell you Dak Prescott MVP candidate... I didn't tell you about the running game of Buffalo. I ain't tell you about the inclement weather. I ain't tell you about Western New York and how the Dallas Cowboys ain't fit to deal with such adverse conditions."

"I let it set up there and believe that those Dallas Cowboys gonna be special... And they got stomped. What did I tell you? I'm gonna leave you alone for now.”

The defeat dropped Dak Prescott and the Cowboys to 9-4, including a 3-4 away record. It's also the second time this season that Prescott failed to register a touchdown pass since their season-opener against the New York Giants.

This result will hurt Dak Prescott's MVP hopes, especially when fellow frontrunner Brock Purdy threw for four touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals.

Cowboys leaving the NFC East title up for grabs

A Cowboys victory, which would have silenced Stephen A. Smith, keeps their division lead over the defending NFC champions. However, the defeat to Buffalo gives Philadelphia a chance to regain the NFC East lead if they defeat the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

It could have huge implications, especially with only three regular-season games left for both teams after Week 15. Winning the division will give the Cowboys a home game during the Wild Card Round. That's a better proposition because they haven't lost at home this season.

After defeating the Eagles, the Cowboys became the third team in NFL history to register 30 points in their first six home games in a season. Dallas will have a chance to bounce back when they visit the Miami Dolphins next week.