Following the Buffalo Bills' unexpected loss to the Denver Broncos, Stefon Diggs has become the topic in Buffalo.

After the loss, the team fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. However, Steffon Diggs' brother, Trevon Diggs, thinks he should leave Buffalo. The cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys expressed his opinions on social media and even threw a jab at Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Stefon Diggs spoke to the media on Wednesday about his brother's comments earlier this week. He said that he's "fully invested" in the team. Stefon Diggs also requested a trade from the team before the season started.

ESPN First Take analyst Stephen A. Smith responded to Stefon Diggs's comments on Friday morning. He thinks it's the same situation Diggs was in when he requested a trade out of Minnesota:

"Stefon, I can't quite let you get away with what you tried again yesterday. I can't do it, bro. I can't do it. Here's why. We have to draw parallels.

So, I took down some notes here. Are you all okay? Because remember, he was traded from Minnesota to Buffalo in March of 2020, right? Remember that trade was two years removed from Diggs, signing a five-year extension to stay in Minnesota through the 2023 season. Stay with me."

"Then, in April of 2022, he signed a four-year, $96 million deal with Buffalo through the 2027 season. We favor Trevon because they were trying to act like Adam Thielen was that dude when it was Stefon Diggs. And Stefon Diggs had a problem.

Remember that he was fined over $200,000 for unexcused absences from practices in team meetings. Yeah, I remember that."

"That's what this is what happened. Right. And then, if you remember, at that particular moment in time, Diggs swore and told Kirk Cousins that the trade request had nothing to do with Cousins and that Diggs was looking for another opportunity.

It sounds familiar. Doesn't it? It's like a damn rerun, except instead of a Minnesota, it’s in Buffalo. That's what's going on here."

Will Stefon Diggs remain with the Buffalo Bills next season?

Stefon Diggs Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs signed a four-year, $96 million contract extension with the Bills through the 2027 season in April 2022. He won't be a free agent until the 2028 off-season.

He does, however, have a potential out after the 2025 season, with a dead cap hit of $22.2 million. With the Bills struggling this season at 5-5 and given the turmoil between the two sides, it isn't a far-fetched possibility that Diggs could request a trade and be dealt next season.

Diggs has been with the Bills since 2020 and made the Pro Bowl each season.

