"Stephen A. Smith has no shame" - NFL fans react to Chad Ochocinco potentially replacing Shannon Sharpe on ESPN’s First Take

Former NFL star turned analyst Shannon Sharpe was fired by ESPN earlier this week. The legendary tight end won't return on the company's "First Take" show for the upcoming season, with reports suggesting that Chad Ochocinco could replace Sharpe.

Ad

NBACentral @TheDunkCentral LINK Chad Ochocinco could potentially replace Shannon Sharpe on ESPN’s First Take, per @MMcCarthyREV “A source with direct knowledge of the relationship between ESPN and Sharpe told FOS adding Ochocinco could allow ESPN to retain Sharpe’s audience after moving on from him.” (Via @FOS / https://frontofficesports.com/could-chad-ochocinco-be-espns-shannon-sharpe-replacement/)

Ad

Trending

When fans caught wind of the reports that Ochocinco might succeed Sharpe on "First Take," they had some wild reactions. Some took a dig at the show's host, Stephen A. Smith.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"SAS has no shame," one tweeted.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Harriman House @HarrimanH1865 LINK SAS has no shame 😅

Ad

"Stay away from Stephen A," a user added.

"Sitting across from Stephen A gets you in trouble, we’ve seen too many examples," a third commented.

Some others criticized ESPN for parting ways with Sharpe.

"Look how messy espn is!" a user tweeted.

"Retain Sharpe's audience is crazy how yall don’t want him but want his viewers," one wrote.

Ad

"The ultimate backstab," another added.

Notably, Sharpe co-hosts his "Nightcap" show with Ochocinco. So, it will be interesting to see if the latter continues to work with Sharpe if he joins ESPN.

NFL legend Shannon Sharpe addresses his firing from ESPN

Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe - Source: Getty

On Wednesday, Shannon Sharpe addressed his dismissal from ESPN on his "Nightcap" show.

Ad

“I found out this information a little earlier in the week," Sharpe said. "And really the only thing that I really asked is like, ‘Guys, could we wait until Monday? My brother’s going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, I really want it to be about him and I want it to be about my family.’”

Ad

Sharpe's younger brother, Sterling, played seven years as a wideout with the Green Bay Packers. he will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. The historic moment will be the first time that two brothers are inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Sharpe, 57, was fired by ESPN only a few weeks after settling a $50 million civil lawsuit against him for allegedly physically abusing his ex-girlfriend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.