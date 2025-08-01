"Stephen A. Smith has no shame" - NFL fans react to Chad Ochocinco potentially replacing Shannon Sharpe on ESPN’s First Take

Former NFL star turned analyst Shannon Sharpe was fired by ESPN earlier this week. The legendary tight end won't return on the company's "First Take" show for the upcoming season, with reports suggesting that Chad Ochocinco could replace Sharpe.
When fans caught wind of the reports that Ochocinco might succeed Sharpe on "First Take," they had some wild reactions. Some took a dig at the show's host, Stephen A. Smith.
"SAS has no shame," one tweeted.
"Stay away from Stephen A," a user added.
"Sitting across from Stephen A gets you in trouble, we’ve seen too many examples," a third commented.
Some others criticized ESPN for parting ways with Sharpe.
"Look how messy espn is!" a user tweeted.
"Retain Sharpe's audience is crazy how yall don’t want him but want his viewers," one wrote.
"The ultimate backstab," another added.
Notably, Sharpe co-hosts his "Nightcap" show with Ochocinco. So, it will be interesting to see if the latter continues to work with Sharpe if he joins ESPN.
NFL legend Shannon Sharpe addresses his firing from ESPN
On Wednesday, Shannon Sharpe addressed his dismissal from ESPN on his "Nightcap" show.
“I found out this information a little earlier in the week," Sharpe said. "And really the only thing that I really asked is like, ‘Guys, could we wait until Monday? My brother’s going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, I really want it to be about him and I want it to be about my family.’”
Sharpe's younger brother, Sterling, played seven years as a wideout with the Green Bay Packers. he will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. The historic moment will be the first time that two brothers are inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Sharpe, 57, was fired by ESPN only a few weeks after settling a $50 million civil lawsuit against him for allegedly physically abusing his ex-girlfriend.
