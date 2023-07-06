Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, Taylor Rooks, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez, and numerous other stars congregated at a party in the Hamptons that was sure to need gallons of stain removers at the ready. Pictures from the party have been swirling around the internet over the last few days, revealing that there was an all-white dress code. No white? No right to enter.

Speaking on his podcast, analyst Stephen A. Smith listed more stars that got invited, including Micah Parsons. However, he said he was surprised he did not get an invitation. It wasn't like no one in the media got an invitation as well, as reporter Taylor Rooks did get an invite.

Smith said:

"Michael Rubin, I didn't get no invite man. That's alright though. I thought I was your homie. Now you act like you don't even know me... No one ever looks better than Beyonce to me, just so you know. But J.Lo is right there. Kim Kardashian is right there. You've got to give credit where credit is due."

He continued, explaining why he believed Rooks was invited and he wasn't:

"I hear Taylor was there. She's in the Sports industry. How'd Taylor Rooks get invited? Well, we know that I don't look like [her]. I understand. I would have invited her before me too. She's got a bright future in this business."

Who is Taylor Rooks?

Taylor Rooks makes an appearance at NFL Honors

Rooks is a sports reporter who has dipped a toe in multiple arenas. She has covered the NBA for TNT and the NFL for Thursday Night Football. She also works for Bleacher Report. She's 31 years old and is from St. Louis, Missouri.

Currently, Rooks has a substantial following on social media with more than 600,000 followers on Instagram. On Twitter, she has an additional 300,000 followers. Meaning, she has nearly a million followers between the two platforms.

