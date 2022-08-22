“Damian Lillard wipes his a** with Kyrie”, “Too bad Dame never had LeBron f**king James as his co-star” - Fans blast Taylor Rooks, Skip Bayless for comparing Damian Lillard and Kyrie Irving’s superstar status 

The NBA world erupted in a debate centered around Damian Lillard's superstar status compared to Kyrie Irving. It started with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks suggesting in an interview with Jayson Tatum that Lillard still needs to do a little more to be in the superstar category.
However, when asked about Irving being in that bracket, she didn't hesitate to confirm that the Brooklyn Nets All-Star guard is a superstar. Meanwhile, controversial NBA analyst Skip Bayless also shared his two cents on the matter, tweeting that Irving is a superstar, but Lillard isn't.
This comparison sparked an intense debate online, with most fans bashing Rooks' and Bayless' opinions. They believe Damian Lillard is as much a superstar as Kyrie Irving.
One fan wrote on Twitter:
"Rare skip bayless L. Damian lillard wipes his a** with Kyrie"
Another fan added:
"Dame doesn't win enough, he's gotta get there" Too bad Dame never had LeBron f**king James as his co-star. Or that his best teammate throughout his entire career was CJ McCollum. Some critical thinking would be nice"
Here are some more reactions:
Damian Lillard and Kyrie Irving's paths have been different, but they are superstars
Damian Lillard and Kyrie Irving are among the league's all-time great point guards. Lillard and Irving have had different paths and struggles on and off the court. Both players have also endured unfair criticism at various junctures in their careers.
Lillard's potential as a superstar has frequently been questioned due to his lack of team success. However, it's crucial to note that the former Rookie of the Year winner has never played on a roster worthy of contending for a championship.
He led the Blazers to eight playoff appearances between his sophomore year and his last full season (2020-21) without another perennial All-Star player.
Superstar-caliber players frequently jump ship when their front office struggles to surround them with a competitive team. However, Lillard has stayed loyal to the franchise that drafted him.
Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving's talent has been appreciated throughout his career. However, he has often been criticized for his personality off the court. The seven-time All-Star has faced significant scrutiny, especially since moving back close to home in Brooklyn in 2019.
Irving has played in 103 of 226 games during his tenure with the Nets. The former NBA champion has missed time due to injuries, undisclosed personal reasons and suspension due to his anti-vaccination stance.
During this stretch, critics and fans have often misunderstood him. It has also led to many critics questioning his legacy and love for the game. This criticism has hampered his position as one of the best all-around offensive players in the league.