“Damian Lillard wipes his a** with Kyrie”, “Too bad Dame never had LeBron f**king James as his co-star” - Fans blast Taylor Rooks, Skip Bayless for comparing Damian Lillard and Kyrie Irving’s superstar status 

The NBA world erupted in a debate centered around Damian Lillard's superstar status compared to Kyrie Irving. It started with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks suggesting in an interview with Jayson Tatum that Lillard still needs to do a little more to be in the superstar category.

However, when asked about Irving being in that bracket, she didn't hesitate to confirm that the Brooklyn Nets All-Star guard is a superstar. Meanwhile, controversial NBA analyst Skip Bayless also shared his two cents on the matter, tweeting that Irving is a superstar, but Lillard isn't.

This comparison sparked an intense debate online, with most fans bashing Rooks' and Bayless' opinions. They believe Damian Lillard is as much a superstar as Kyrie Irving.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Rare skip bayless L. Damian lillard wipes his a** with Kyrie"

Another fan added:

"Dame doesn't win enough, he's gotta get there" Too bad Dame never had LeBron f**king James as his co-star. Or that his best teammate throughout his entire career was CJ McCollum. Some critical thinking would be nice"

Here are some more reactions:

kevin 🌊 @KY_PDX Dame misses a season and all of a sudden people saying he’s not a top 5 PG, not a top 15 player, is washed. He’s really back to being underrated Dame misses a season and all of a sudden people saying he’s not a top 5 PG, not a top 15 player, is washed. He’s really back to being underrated

LeMessi☔️ @DontHateRah @KY_PDX Ring culture is killing basketball discussions. Dame is clearly a better basketball player but because he didn’t get lucky and play with Lebron he’s massively underrated @KY_PDX Ring culture is killing basketball discussions. Dame is clearly a better basketball player but because he didn’t get lucky and play with Lebron he’s massively underrated

kevin 🌊 @KY_PDX Saying neither is a super star is a fine take but saying Kyrie is one but Dame isn’t is just dumb Saying neither is a super star is a fine take but saying Kyrie is one but Dame isn’t is just dumb

𝙔𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙞 シ @peaceisplain @KY_PDX “he has all of the qualities of a superstar but he’s not a superstar” @KY_PDX “he has all of the qualities of a superstar but he’s not a superstar” https://t.co/rVJAFO2HfT

Carson @Cyndaboss @KY_PDX "Dame doesn't win enough, he's gotta get there" Too bad Dame never had LeBron fucking James as his co-star. Or that his best teammate throughout his entire career was CJ McCollum. Some critical thinking would be nice 🤦‍♂️ @KY_PDX "Dame doesn't win enough, he's gotta get there" Too bad Dame never had LeBron fucking James as his co-star. Or that his best teammate throughout his entire career was CJ McCollum. Some critical thinking would be nice 🤦‍♂️

⛈ @DameDallaBurner @RealSkipBayless ok old man it's time u get layed out @RealSkipBayless ok old man it's time u get layed out

Rusty Buckets @RustyBUCKETS321 Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Kyrie Irving is a superstar. Damian Lillard is not. Kyrie Irving is a superstar. Damian Lillard is not. I mean yeah if you just ignore all logic and reason sure twitter.com/realskipbayles… I mean yeah if you just ignore all logic and reason sure twitter.com/realskipbayles…

Smaug🌹 @Smaug55 @RealSkipBayless So your #1 got swept with another superstar on his team? @RealSkipBayless So your #1 got swept with another superstar on his team?

Damian Lillard and Kyrie Irving's paths have been different, but they are superstars

Damian Lillard and Kyrie Irving are among the league's all-time great point guards. Lillard and Irving have had different paths and struggles on and off the court. Both players have also endured unfair criticism at various junctures in their careers.

Lillard's potential as a superstar has frequently been questioned due to his lack of team success. However, it's crucial to note that the former Rookie of the Year winner has never played on a roster worthy of contending for a championship.

He led the Blazers to eight playoff appearances between his sophomore year and his last full season (2020-21) without another perennial All-Star player.

Superstar-caliber players frequently jump ship when their front office struggles to surround them with a competitive team. However, Lillard has stayed loyal to the franchise that drafted him.

Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving's talent has been appreciated throughout his career. However, he has often been criticized for his personality off the court. The seven-time All-Star has faced significant scrutiny, especially since moving back close to home in Brooklyn in 2019.

Irving has played in 103 of 226 games during his tenure with the Nets. The former NBA champion has missed time due to injuries, undisclosed personal reasons and suspension due to his anti-vaccination stance.

During this stretch, critics and fans have often misunderstood him. It has also led to many critics questioning his legacy and love for the game. This criticism has hampered his position as one of the best all-around offensive players in the league.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott