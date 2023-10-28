Dak Prescott has found an unlikely ally in Cowboys-hater Stephen A. Smith, who has come to the quarterback's defense and said that personal comments should be off limits. Appearing on 'First Take', the co-host said,

“We don’t do that stuff on this show. That personal stuff that Dak went through, my heart goes out to him. Lost his mom years ago, lost his brother, went through some trying times himself, we wish him nothing but the best. As a man, as a human being, as a role model, he’s one of the best people in the world.”

Stephen A. Smith then went on to say that there have been other people in the media who have crossed the line from professional to personal criticism and that is something he does not allow on his show. He also said,

“I know that there have been other folks in the media at other shows and stuff like that that might cross that line. It’s something you (Ryan Clark), me, Molly, and all the contributors on this show, we make sure we never do, because we’re human beings first. We make sure that we don’t roll like that.”

Stephen A. Smith has not always been so chartiable

Stephen A. Smith might have had some kind words for Dak Prescott but he has been less than charitable when talking about some other people. One of the most recent takes that created quite a ruckus was his analysis of former co-host Max Kellerman. He went on to say about the person he got removed from 'First Take',

"You weren’t an athlete, and you weren’t a journalist. And the absence of the two components left people wondering 'Why should we listen to you?'"

It certainly looked like a personal attack on another professional, given Stephen A. Smith is himself no athlete and Max Kellerman fronted his own show on boxing before getting a break on major national networks.

Dak Prescott: the reigning Walter Payton Man of the Year

Dak Prescott is the reigning Walter Payton Man of the Year, the highest honor given to an NFL player for contributions on and off the field. Through his Faith Fight Finish foundation (FFF), he has been active in the community promoting cancer research and awareness, suicide prevention and mental health, and closer coordination between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

The Dallas Cowboys may not have made it to the NFC Championship or the Super Bowl in the 2022 season, and their recent blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers is still raw, but Dak Prescott can be proud of his achievements as a person.