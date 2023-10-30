Brock Purdy started as hot as any quarterback possibly could, but the young star has hit a wall. If he loses again, it will be a full month of losses for the 49ers.

However, Stephen A. Smith didn't wait for the team to hit that mark before jumping down Brock Purdy's throat. Here's how he put it:

"[00:02:23] We got to take that into consideration with Deebo. He's completed 71% of his passes, eight touchdowns, zero interceptions, 121 passer rating. Without Deebo, 65% completion percentage, five interceptions, 82.7 passer rating."

Smith added:

"I'm telling you this. I understand that he can play. But you got Aiyuk and you got McCaffrey and you got Kittle, you got Kyle Shanahan, and because that one dude is out, you got problems? You're a problem. I'm sorry, how much do you need as a quarterback?"

NFC West Standings: Brock Purdy slips behind Geno Smith

Brock Purdy (left) at Cincinnati Bengals v San Francisco 49ers

A few weeks ago, it appeared that the San Francisco 49ers were going to coast to another division championship behind Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy. However, it went from a small stumble to a nosedive. Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks have found ways to win.

Both teams swapped spots over the weekend, with the Seahawks emerging in first place in the NFC West at 5-2. The San Francisco 49ers are in second place at 5-3. The 3-5 Los Angeles Rams and the 1-7 Arizona Cardinals are in third and fourth place, respectively.

Despite his troubles in winning games, Purdy has managed to maintain a strong touchdown-interception ratio. Thus far, he has thrown for 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. Meanwhile, Geno Smith has thrown for nine touchdowns and six interceptions.

Smith has been up and down over the last three games, posting one game with more touchdowns than interceptions. In comparison, Purdy hasn't had a game since October 8th that saw him throw for more touchdowns than interceptions.

While his ratio is still respectable on the season, it is beginning to spiral downward. In his first five games, he didn't throw an interception. In the following three games, he threw five. Will Kyle Shanahan be able to diagnose and fix the problem in short order?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit First Take and H/T Sportskeeda.