Stephen Jones compares Dak Prescott contract situation to Lamar Jackson’s multi-year marathon negotiation

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has seemingly been waiting for his new deal forever. However, he is not the first in NFL history to wait so long for his next deal. Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones compared Prescott's situation to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sirius Mad Dog radio via "Pro Football Talk."

Stephen Jones: [00:01:12] "You know, it's a journey. ... Lamar Jackson took a long time, and certainly doesn't get the scrutiny that Dak and the Cowboys negotiation gets. ... When you're talking about these type of resources that go toward a quarterback contract, they just take time." [00:01:47][34.3] Sirius mad dog radio clip via pft

Prescott has been in his current contract negotiation window for about 12 months. While contracts can technically be renegotiated at any time, the deal's conclusion becomes apparent when the negotiation period typically starts.

Players often turn to their agents to handle the moves throughout a negotiation, so statements and hints of leaving are to be expected. Some players scrub their social media accounts like Kyler Murray. Others openly state their openness to leaving if they do not get what they want.

Jackson notoriously refused to sign some deals other quarterbacks would kill for in the pursuit of more money. He even opted to continue playing on a smaller-term agreement with no long-term guarantees overtaking the wrong long-term deal.

Jackson eventually won in the end. According to Spotrac, he is now playing on a deal worth $260 million over five years. With Jackson in mind, fans may argue that Jones could be setting expectations for a similar arrangement for Prescott.

What is Dak Prescott's current contract?

Dak Prescott at NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys

If such a deal were to take place, how big of a raise would Prescott receive if a Lamar Jackson-type deal materialized? The quarterback plays on a four-year, $160 million contract running through 2024.

If Prescott signs a five-year deal tomorrow, he will wrap it at the end of the 2028 season at 35. At that age, one could argue his current negotiation will be the biggest of his career when all is said and done.

