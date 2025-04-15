Stephen Jones makes feelings known about Dak Prescott's potential contract restructure 

Dak Prescott became the highest-paid quarterback in the 2024 season, but the investment didn't pay off as expected. The Cowboys struggled to compete with the top teams for most of the season, and Prescott suffered a hamstring injury that ended his campaign.

The Cowboys' roster went through a plethora of moves in 2025, and Dak's contract went under scrutiny for the cap hit attached — he'll cost $50.5 million against the cap. As such, a restructuring has been discussed, allowing the franchise to explore more moves.

Stephen Jones, the Cowboys' EVP and son of owner Jerry Jones, appeared on "105.3 The Fan" to discuss a few Dallas issues. He was asked about changing Dak's deal, but replied by reaffirming their confidence that he could lead the franchise to championships:

"Obviously, we have a lot of confidence that Dak's injury was one of those that was just unfortunate. We feel like he's gonna be a healthy, productive quarterback for us that will play at the very top of his game and give us a chance to win championships."

Prescott's four-year, $240 million deal, averaging $60 million per season, remains unmatched, with no other NFL player exceeding $55 million annually since.

The restructuring would also pave the way for the new contract of star defender Micah Parsons, who's set to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL once the pen is put to paper.

Dak Prescott's hamstring recovery: quarterback says he can already play games

Five months have passed since he underwent surgery. Prescott revealed during the weekend that he already feels healthy enough to play a game:

"If I had to play a game today, I definitely could do that," Prescott said at Friday's 35th annual Children's Cancer Fund gala. "It's about moving forward healthy to make sure I can play 17 times, 20, whatever we get to when the time's right."

With the Dallas season sitting at 4-5, the Cowboys were nowhere near the required level to compete with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders, who ended up making the NFC Championship Game.

As such, the franchise made a smart move to shut down their franchise quarterback for the rest of the season, instead of risking a more serious injury in a year with not much to play for.

