Stephen Jones pushes back on Cowboys' reputation for dragging out contract talks

As rumors swirl around the Dallas Cowboys’ ongoing contract talks with stars like Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott, franchise COO and co-owner Stephen Jones is pushing back on a familiar narrative: that the team consistently waits too long to close deals.

Jones addressed the perception head-on at the NFL Annual League Meeting this week.

"We've done the early before, and we've waited until the end to do them," Jones said, per ESPN.

"A lot of it is just the negotiation itself. Some of them take longer than others. And we put about zero credibility or credence into people saying you wait too long."

Jones’ comments come as the Cowboys face a pivotal offseason. All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons is eligible for an extension, and both Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are entering the final year of their deals.

The team has yet to finalize anything, prompting familiar questions about Dallas’ front-office strategy.

Dallas Cowboys and the art of leaving it late

Despite Jones’ remarks, history suggests otherwise. In 2021, the Cowboys were under massive scrutiny for delaying Prescott’s extension, which eventually resulted in a four-year, $160 million deal.

The entire contract negotiation could have been significantly cheaper had they acted sooner.

Jones even admitted as much at the time:

“Probably would’ve signed Dak the first time around. It would’ve been better for everybody,” he told NBC Sports.

The quote has resurfaced as fans and media question the Cowboys’ current roster-building approach.

Parsons and Prescott are all due significant raises, and market values are only rising. The risk of waiting? Other teams are locking up their stars early and inflating the price tag for Dallas’ cornerstone players.

And yet, Jones insists the team isn't dragging its feet.

“We feel good about where we are with the conversations,” he said, specifically referencing Parsons.

The Cowboys have been relatively quiet in free agency so far, prompting some concern about their direction heading into 2025. However, team brass insists their focus is on keeping their core intact and that the negotiations, however lengthy, are a part of that plan.

“There’s no hard rule or perfect playbook for these things,” Jones added. “It’s about timing, trust, and ultimately doing what’s best for the team long-term.”

For now, the Cowboys’ top names remain unsigned beyond 2025. Whether that changes before training camp, or once again lingers into the season, remains to be seen.

