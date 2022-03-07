“He’s the right guy for us” - Stephen Jones reiterates Cowboys belief in HC Mike McCarthy

Dallas Cowboys Vice President Stephen Jones, son of owner Jerry Jones, has been an integral part of putting together the roster for the team that won the NFC East this past season with a record of 12-5.

The roster not only includes quarterback Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Micah Parsons, but also head coach Mike McCarthy, who has recently been under the microscope for issues with game (mis)management.

Stephen Jones recently spoke about the head coach, who will be returning for a third year with the team in 2022-2023. He is confident in McCarthy's abilities as a head coach. Here's more of what the VP of the Cowboys had to say:

“I think his track record speaks for itself. He’s won a Super Bowl. He’s been to championship games. I love the way his leadership style is. He’s got a great pulse for our football team and just feel like he’s the right guy for us.”

Jones then spoke of how involved McCarthy is with the team.

“I think he’s more involved than you think he is. Let’s start with that. But, no, I think he’s going to, knowing we need to take the next step. I think everybody is going to turn it up a notch, if you will.”

In the immediate aftermath of the team losing 23-17 to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs, there were rumors that McCarthy would not return, but he was eventually brought back.

Jones was even asked (at that time) whether he expected the head coach to return and his words were,

"Absolutely. Very confident."

The biggest question for Dallas next season will be whether or not the team can advance further in the playoffs than this past season.

The Cowboys will need improvement from Dak Prescott next season for a deep playoff run

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

For the first quarter of the 2021-2022 NFL season, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was an early candidate for NFL MVP of the year. After dropping their season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cowboys rallied off six consecutive wins to start at 6-1.

With a potent offense and a resurgent defense led by 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons, the team looked poised to challenge for the NFC title.

But a calf injury suffered by the star quarterback in Week Six against the New England Patriots seemed to alter his play for the rest of the season.

In the 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs, Prescott was only 23 of 43 for 254 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The return of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn means one thing: the pressure is on Dak Prescott to improve upon his production down the stretch last season for the team to advance past the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

