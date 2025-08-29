  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Stephen Jones reveals why Cowboys valued Kenny Clark in Micah Parsons trade deal

Stephen Jones reveals why Cowboys valued Kenny Clark in Micah Parsons trade deal

By Arnold
Published Aug 29, 2025 14:09 GMT
Stephen Jones reveals why Cowboys valued Kenny Clark in Micah Parsons trade deal (Image Credits - IMAGN)
Stephen Jones reveals why Cowboys valued Kenny Clark in Micah Parsons trade deal (Image Credits - IMAGN)

The Dallas Cowboys made a blockbuster trade to send superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday. In return, the Cowboys received defensive tackle Kenny Clark and first-round draft picks in 2026 and 2027 from Green Bay.

Ad

Later on Thursday, the Cowboys vice president and CEO, Stephen Jones, explained why Dallas valued Clark in the Parsons trade deal.

“The other thing that came into play big between (Cowboys) coach (Brian) Schottenheimer and (Packers) coach (Matt) Eberflus, and talking about the defense and obviously getting a player like Kenny Clark, is, we also feel in addition to the depth, is you can scheme pressure as well," Jones said. "I think coach Eberflus has been really good at that in terms of using scheme to get pressure on the quarterback. But what’s tough to scheme is to stop the run.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Packers took Clark with the No. 26 pick in the 2016 NFL draft. He racked up 417 tackles, 35.0 sacks, 12 passes defended, seven forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries across 140 regular-season games during his nine years at Green Bay.

Clark also earned Pro Bowl honors in 2019, 2021 and 2023. The DT is now expected to play an important role for the Cowboys in the upcoming season.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones opens up on Micah Parsons trade to Packers

NFL: Former Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons - Source: Imagn
NFL: Former Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons - Source: Imagn

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also discussed Micah Parsons' trade to the Packers, suggesting that it would help his team for the future.

Ad
“The other thing that I want to say, is not only gives us four first-round picks over the next two years … nothing says we can’t use some of those picks right now, to go get somebody right now; don’t rule that out.” Jones said.

Parsons handed in a trade request on Aug. 1, after failing to agree on terms over a contract extension with the Cowboys. During his four years in Dallas, the DE earned 256 tackles, 52.5 sacks, nine pass deflections, nine forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown.

Parsons signed a reported four-year, $188 million deal with the Packers after being traded to Green Bay.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications