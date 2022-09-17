Stephen Jones addresses Cowboys fans' frustration with peculiar Aaron Rodgers analogy

The Dallas Cowboys are not quite off to the kind of start in the new NFL season that their fans wanted, causing some anger amongst their supporters. Stephen Jones, son of team owner Jerry Jones, addressed the slow start to the season on 105.3 The Fan, taking a line from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers:

“We’re one game into the season. What comes to my mind is (Aaron) Rodgers a couple of years ago when he said 'Relax'. It’s a long season. I certainly understand, and I’m not dismissing the frustration. We have to be better."

Back in the 2014 season, Rodgers addressed Packers fans after starting out the season with a 1-2 record. On his ESPN Milwaukee radio show, the quarterback had said:

"Five letters here just for everybody out there in Packer-land: R-E-L-A-X. Relax. We're going to be OK."

That season, the Packers went 12-4, winning the NFC North and making it to the NFC Championship game. However, Cowboys fans might have a reason not to relax early on this season

Dallas Cowboys and their ongoing issues

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Before the season started, Dallas lost their All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith in practice to an avulsion injury to his knee. In their Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, quarterback Dak Prescott injured his thumb.

The Cowboys are hoping to get Prescott back in the mix after a four-week gap. However, that seems very optimistic and there is a possibility that the quarterback might have to stay out of action longer.

This offseason, the team traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns and let go of players like offensive guard Connor Williams and defensive end Randy Gregory. Williams signed with the Miami Dolphins while Gregory joined the Denver Broncos.

Dallas will go with Cooper Rush under center in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals, who are also coming off a loss. The Bengals fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home. Let's see if Jones' advice to relax will register through to the fans after their game.

If you use any of the quotes, please credit 105.3 The Fan and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Cowboys fans relax as Stephen Jones suggested? Yes No 0 votes so far