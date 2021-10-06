Patriots released Stephon Gilmore just to make cap room for LB Jamie Collins

Stephon Gilmore is out of New England. However, this move wasn't done in a vacuum. There is a plan in place and an intended result to come of the move. With Gilmore gone, who will the Patriots sign to replace him? Here's a look at why the move went down and how all signs are pointing to newly available free agent Jamie Collins.

Stephon Gilmore out, Jamie Collins in?

The Patriots only had $54,000 in cap space. Most people would love $54,000 set aside to be spent on upgrades. However, in the NFL, $54,000 won't even cover the NFL's equivalent cost of a candy bar. The Patriots felt they needed to free up some of the overhead costs so they could make a move.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter A stunner: Patriots are releasing four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was eligible to come off the Physically Unable to Perform List after Week 6, source tells ESPN. A stunner: Patriots are releasing four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was eligible to come off the Physically Unable to Perform List after Week 6, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/31H8KQF8hq

Looking at their finances, the Patriots identified the quickest move to free up the most amount of cap space that would hurt the team the least. The Patriots settled on Stephon Gilmore since he wasn't playing and was already in the last year of his contract. After the preseason holdout, it was clear both teams were already starting to go their own ways.

Additionally, the Patriots' defense was already playing at an exceptional level. Without Gilmore, the Patriots' defense was ranked fifth overall and fourth against the pass. As a result, the Patriots felt they didn't need more help in the secondary.

The Patriots first came to Gilmore to ask about restructuring his deal. He refused and the Patriots cut ties with the cornerback. According to Adam Schefter, the move frees up $5.8 million in cap space. With Gilmore now out the door, the Patriots can move to the next phase of their plan.

While the Patriots' overall defense is in a great spot, they have a clear weakness in stopping the run. The Patriots currently have the 19th-ranked rush defense in the NFL. Thus, they could be tempted to make a move at linebacker to help stop the run. Kyle Van Noy has been on and off the injury report and is currently rated a 53.6 PFF grade.

Also Read

Pittsburgh Steelers v New England Patriots

All of these factors point toward Jamie Collins, another new free agent from the Cowboys, as a likely signing. Collins has played for New England before and is familiar with the system. Thus, it seems like a match made in heaven. Will the Patriots sign Jamie Collins or will they pull another magic trick in a desperate attempt to claw their way back into contention?

Edited by LeRon Haire