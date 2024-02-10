Stephon Gilmore’s comments remind Jerry Jones not to forget about star CB amid juggling act with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb extensions

As Stephon Gilmore might be aware, Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb have clogged the airways with extension discussions regarding the Dallas Cowboys. However, one other piece to the puzzle has added another factor for Jerry Jones to consider.

Speaking to DFW ticket, Gilmore expressed a desire to return to Dallas.

“I want to come back. We can’t talk until March. But that’s the goal, because I think we do have the pieces to get to where we want to go, and I want to be part of that.”

Gilmore will be heading into an age-34 season, which sets up a risky proposition for the Cowboys. On one hand, Gilmore has been one of the most-lauded cornerbacks in the league over the last decade. However, it is unclear how much longer that will continue, especially at a position as physically demanding as cornerback.

The cornerback is coming off a season that saw a decline but not by much, per PFF. In 2022, Gilmore posted a 79.1 rating. In 2023, Gilmore posted a 74.4 rating. In the last two seasons, he has recorded four total interceptions.

It is unclear just how much longer the cornerback can remain viable but for a team-friendly price, it might be hard for Jerry Jones to say no.

Stephon Gilmore's next NFL deal will likely be his last

When he was with the New England Patriots, Stephon Gilmore was playing on a five-year deal worth up to $65 million. His current contract, which covered his season with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 and the Cowboys in 2023, was a two-year deal worth up to $20 million.

As is normal, his rate of earnings has declined as he has aged. Players eventually reach a point where their salary shrinks to where they don't believe continuing is worth the time and effort. Once that happens, they usually retire.

Players get at least one one-year deal before it gets to that point, so the length of Stephon Gilmore's next contract could indicate just how much longer he has in the league.