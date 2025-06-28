Sterling Shepard proposes to girlfriend Carolyn Estephany 2 years after finalizing divorce with supermodel Chanel Iman

Sterling Shepard is ready to turn a new chapter in his life with model and influencer Carolyn Estephany. The two went public with their relationship shortly before the 2023 NFL season. Sterling announced on June 27 that he has proposed to Carolyn, and she has said, "Yes!"

Ad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR popped the big question at Amanyara, a luxury beach resort located on the secluded shores of Providenciales in Turks & Caicos, which is certainly the perfect setting for such an occasion.

The proposal comes just two years after Shepard and his ex-wife Chanel Iman divorced due to "irreconcilable differences" in the marriage.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Shepard and Estephany celebrated their second anniversary in April 2025, with Carolyn posting a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. Shepard had commented on the post:

“I love you more mama."

Shepard's comment on Carolyn's Instagram post. (Photo via IG/ @CarolynEstephany)

The couple also made quite the stylish splash at the 2025 Masters in Augusta, Georgia. Carolyn shared photos from their outing on Instagram, captioning it:

Ad

“First time at The Masters go sports!”

She wore a crisp white long-sleeve with a red diamond logo, while Sterling rocked a dark blue polo with a white collar and a light blue pocket.

Ad

Shepard and Chanel Iman tied the knot in 2018. They share two daughters, Cali and Cassie, who they co-parent since separating in 2021.

Ad

Shepard also briefly dated Shaniece Hairston, the daughter of Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada, in late 2022. On the other hand, Carolyn Estephany was married before as well. She has a son named Lion from that relationship.

Ad

Sterling Shepard was drafted by the New York Giants in the 2nd round (40th overall) of the 2016 NFL draft after a standout college career at Oklahoma. He spent the bulk of his career in New York and joined the Bucs in 2024.

NFL stars' partners reacted to Sterling Shepard and Carolyn Estephany's engagement news

The NFL 'WAGS' community reacted to the news pretty quickly. Hannah Brooke, who is engaged to New York Jets player Jermaine Johnson, wrote happily:

Ad

“YESSSS I AM SO HAPPY TO SEE THIS. Congratulations you two.”

Lauren Wood, the mother of Odell Beckham Jr.’s child, also shared her happiness by saying:

“Awwwyyyy. Congrats.”

Emily Engram, wife of Denver Broncos player Evan Engram, wrote:

“CONGRATS LOVE BIRDS❤️❤️❤️."

Source: (Via Instagram/ @Sterling Shepard)

Jameis Winston’s wife, Breion Allen Winston, also joined in on the fun with the comment:

Ad

“Ahhhh Congratulations you guys!”

We can rest assured that the couple's marriage will be a grand affair whenever it takes place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.