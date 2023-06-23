Stetson Bennett NFL contract: How much will Matthew Stafford’s backup make in 2023?

Stetson Bennett was selected by the Los Angeles Rams with the 128th pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He officially became the highest-drafted quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs since Matthew Stafford was the first pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. The two former Bulldogs will join each other on the Rams' roster for the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

As the mandatory minicamp portion of the 2023 NFL offseason is now officially underway, the Rams have also recently made their addition of Stetson Bennett official. The projected backup quarterback to Matthew Stafford officially agreed to sign his first rookie contract with Los Angeles. The deal keeps him under team contract for the next four seasons and is worth $4.54 million.

Not much is needed to be negotiated as the league has standardized all rookie contracts to avoid situations of prospects holding out for more money before ever playing a snap in the NFL. Bennett's deal follows this structure, with his base salary sitting at $3.84 million, while also including a guaranteed signing bonus of just under $700,000 spread out across his four years with the franchise.

Why did Stetson Bennett fall in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Stetson Bennett entered the 2023 NFL Draft process as arguably the most accomplished quarterback propspect in the entire class. He helped the Georgia Bulldogs win two consecutive College Football National Championship games. He also won the competitive SEC conference in two consecutive seasons and was once named a finalist for the prestigous Heisman Trophy award.

College quarterbacks with a list of accomplishments like Bennett's often result in being highly-desired NFL prospects. That wasn't at all the case for Bennett ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft as he was labeled as much more of a mid-level prospect with a lack of upside. Much of this is because of his size and athleticism, which are two of his biggest weaknesses.

Bennett lacks the strong arm and athletic gifts that NFL scouts look for in prospects. He showed off his elite accuracy during the 2023 NFL Combine, but that wasn't enough to elevate him into the higher rounds. He was also arrested for public intoxication during the 2023 offseason, further damaging his overall draft stock.

Stetson Bennett was eventually selected by the Los Angeles Rams as a speculative pick in the fourth round, fulfilling his projection as a mid-round flier. He enters a relatively strong situation to develop his game, including playing behind proven veteran Matthew Stafford and with offensive-minded head coach Sean McVay.

