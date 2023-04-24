The sale of the Washington Commanders to Josh Harris and his group may not be a done deal after all as Steve Apostolopoulos declared that he is still a contender.

While appearing on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday morning, co-host Andrew Ross Sorkin asked the Canadian real estate mogul if he was still in the running to purchase the team.

He was hesitant to say anything since there appears to be a pending sale between Harris and Dan Snyder. But he did proclaim that he was in fact still 'in the hunt' to be the next owner of the Washington Commanders.

"I think Washington is a great city. It's a it's a great it's a great team. It's a great opportunity. But to respect the process that the NFL has set for it and Dan and Tanya Snyder, I think it'd be inappropriate for me to comment at this time as it is a live process."

"I am still in the hunt, yes."

Andrew Ross Sorkin asked:

"And and can we just put two more specifics on it? $6 billion is the price tag that's been reported, both that you bid and that the Harris Group bid. So what's the difference, do you know?"

Steve Apostolopoulos replied:

"You know what? It's hard. It's hard to say right now. And as it's a live process,I really don't feel comfortable saying too much. And I want to respect the process. But, it is a head to head process right now."

Steve Apostolopoulos continued by saying that he loves the Washington market and as a real estate investor he sees it as a great place. He gave the Commanders high praise and seemed to still be quite interested in becoming the owner of the NFL franchise.

He also confirmed that Jeff Bezos didn't place a bid to purchase the team after many believed that he was a top contender.

While the NFL is reviewing the financial aspects of the Commanders sale, it's not official until the league approves it and it goes up for vote to the remaining owners.

What is Steve Apostolopoulos' net worth?

Steve Apostolopoulos is the co-founder and managing director of Triple Group of Companies, a real estate firm based in Canada.

The company focuses on real estate investment, development, leasing, and asset management. He also founded Six Ventures, Inc., a private equity venture fund.

He has a net worth of $3.9 billion. This came from his real estate-based business as well as inheritance from the passing of his father, who built a Canadian business empire.

His father, Andreas, moved from Greece to Canada when he was young and built a legacy. He owned the Pontiac Superdome, where the Detroit Lions played home games from 1975 to 2001.

