Steve McMichael illness: Latest update on Bears legend’s health

Steve McMichael finally entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame via a vote from the Seniors Committee. He and Randy Gradishar were the senior nominees in the seven-person Class of 2024.

However, his wife, Misty McMichael, is attending on his behalf during the announcement of the latest Hall of Fame class. Former teammate Richard Dent informed the McMichael family about his induction by phone.

The 15-season NFL veteran couldn’t make it to Las Vegas because of his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), popularly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. His diagnosis of the neurodegenerative disease came in 2021, 17 years after he last played in the league.

The race is on for McMichael to be in the enshrinement ceremony on August 3, 2024, with the NFL pledging to cover the necessary medical expenses to ensure his in-person attendance.

But with his condition being day-to-day, it will be a fight to make it to that day. Unfortunately, getting hospitalized on Thursday isn’t good news.

According to an article by ABC 7 Chicago’s Liz Nagy, Steve McMichael’s family announced that the five-time All-Pro defensive tackle is at Silver Cross Hospital due to a fever. He is fighting Urinary Tract Infection, prompting the doctors to admit him to the Intensive Care Unit.

While fever is a curable disease, McMichael’s battle with ALS makes it critical. His family revealed that he’s taking three antibiotics to combat the UTI.

Before this episode, McMichael’s last stay at the hospital was in August 2023 due to pneumonia and sepsis. While he can’t move or speak, the two-time Pro Bowler can communicate through a device that interprets his eye movement.

Steve McMichael is a model of durability

While he continues to fight ALS at present, forcing Steve McMichael to miss a game was tough. He didn’t miss a start in 227 games throughout his career. That longevity allowed him to gather 95 sacks, the fourth-most among defensive tackles.

While McMichael made a name as a Chicago Bears stalwart, the New England Patriots selected the former Texas Longhorn in the third round of the 1980 NFL draft. A year later, the Bears signed him as a free agent.

He remained with the squad until 1993 and won Super Bowl 20 against the team that drafted him. McMichael played one season for the Green Bay Packers in 1994 before retiring.

After his football days, he had a successful coaching and sports entertainment career. He also led the Chicago Slaughter to the 2009 Continental Indoor Football League championship.