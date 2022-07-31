"Baker Mayfield does handle adversity better" - Steve Smith makes his pick for Panthers' starting QB job

New Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is amid a quarterback battle with Sam Darnold. Many believed Mayfield was a shoo-in for the job after the Panthers traded with the Browns, providing him with an escape route from Cleveland.

Panthers legend Steve Smith believes Baker will have to fight Darnold for the job but has backed the former Oklahoma Sooner to handle the pressure and emerge with the starting berth.

Speaking to Bridget Condon on the NFL Network, Smith said:

"Absolutely. There's a true competition for quarterback. But at the end of the day, you have to look at the guy who has dealt with adversity the best and it has to be Baker Mayfield. Yes, I just said Baker Mayfield does handle adversity better than Sam Darnold he's experienced that Sam Darnold has been here for over a year has not solidified that seat. And so when it's an open competition, a guy who can handle the most pressure."

Smith continued:

"I believe it is Baker Mayfield. He will succumb and also take that quarterback position because they're also doing alternate reps with the first team so that's telling you they want to make sure they make the right decision with the right guys and go throw for throw that's very abnormal, but it's exciting as as a fan to watch."

Carolina Panthers continue search for Cam Newton's successor

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers

Upon arriving in Carolina three seasons ago, former Baylor coach Matt Rhule immediately laid down a marker when he cut long-time franchise quarterback Cam Newton. The decision came as little surprise as injuries had begun to take their toll on the once elite signal caller, whose form had also dropped off dramatically.

how Matt Rhule built a QB room



- signs Teddy Bridgewater

- trades for Sam Darnold

- trades away Teddy

- exercises Darnold's 5th yr option

- signs Matt Barkley

- signs Cam Newton

- benches Newton

- cuts Barkley

- re-signs PJ Walker

- drafts Matt Corral

- trades for Baker Mayfield

Unfortunately for Carolina, none of Rhule's attempts have proved successful. The situation got so bad that Newton was welcomed back less than eighteen months later and offered the chance to reaudition for the job. But that plan was quickly abandoned.

The Panthers are currently beginning their pre-season with a quarterback battle between two of the top three picks from the 2018 draft. Sam Darnold, given a chance last season to land the role, will once again try to secure it. But many believe it is an opportunity that his previous efforts do not warrant.

Carolina tried to take the short cut at the QB position



Rhule's ego led him to think he knew better than other NFL teams



he never wanted to rebuild, teach a young QB & deal with growing pains



he wanted wins ready-made out of the box with vet QBs other teams knew didn't work

Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield will attempt to resurrect his once-promising career, derailed by injury and inconsistent play in Cleveland. If he wins the battle but loses the war by failing to deliver the success the Carolina Panthers crave, then Rhule may find himself looking for a new job.

