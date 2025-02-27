“Steve Smith did you a favor bro” - Cam Newton makes feelings known on Panthers legend’s controversy with fan

NFL legend Cam Newton gave his take on the controversy that has recently engulfed Carolina Panthers legend Steve Smith Sr. A fan accused the former wide receiver of cheating on his wife.

Newton made his comments during the Thursday episode of his "4th&1 With Cam Newton" show.

Newton and Smith have a history as former Panthers teammates. Smith spent 2001-2013 with Carolina before signing with the Baltimore Ravens. Newton was the Carolina Panthers' first overall selection in 2011 and shared the field with Smith during his first couple of seasons.

The drama started when a user called Tony Martinez shared a series of now-deleted screenshots on X of what he claimed were explicit chats between his wife and Smith. Martinez said his wife is an employee of the Marching Ravens and met Smith in her workplace.

"My wife works for the Marching Ravens. She met Steve Smith Sr at work. Steve Smith has been f****g my wife. I got receipts, I got a lot more homie," Martinez tweeted on Thursday as per multiple sources.

When discussing the incident on his show, Cam Newton was straightforward:

"Mr. Martinez, step to the front please, ain't no need to play this game of trying to expose Steve Smith here. I'mma keep it a big buck as I only know how to, Steve Smith did you a favor bro, cuz she was married to you," said Newton (6:38).

He continued with his perspective:

"What Steve Smith got going on that's what Steve Smith got going on, but in your household, he did you a favor, bro. He identified who you actually was married to, she ain't loyal to you, she don't belong to you."

A complicated history between Cam Newton and Smith

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn

This defense comes at a time of recent tension between the two former teammates. Only weeks ago, Smith spoke out against Cam Newton after the quarterback made comments regarding the Panthers having a "losing culture" when he first joined as a rookie.

Smith responded on social media:

"I've watched & listened from a far as U @CameronNewton talk about @Panthers! None of us are perfect. Yes We were 2-14 before you blessed us w ur presence. The way you have talked about @panthers lately I'm very disappointed. I wish u nothing but the very best. I'm done!!!"

Smith's family members have also spoken regarding the accusations. His son posted a message on Instagram (Feb 25) addressing the incident:

“Your kind words and prayers are felt and appreciated. God’s got us,” he said. “I won’t take much time feeding into the negativity, but to those sending hateful messages to my family, I hope you take time to reflect that you have nothing better to do with your day than to message hate to a stranger.”

Smith retired from the NFL following the 2016 season with impressive career totals: 1,031 receptions for 14,731 receiving yards and 81 touchdowns.

