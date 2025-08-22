  • home icon
Steve Smith Sr. pokes fun at his alleged cheating scandal on live broadcast 3 months after being sued under "homewrecker" law

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 22, 2025 04:00 GMT
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn

Former NFL star Steve Smith Sr. is taking his alleged cheating scandal in his stride. Smith was at Bank of America Stadium calling the Pittsburgh Steelers- Carolina Panthers game on Thursday. During a promo for the American fast-food chain, Bojangles, Smith was asked if he would treat a fan to a free sandwich if they spotted him.

The former Panthers wide receiver made fun of his smith-sr-left-stunned-nfl-fan-pulls-receipts-exposing-ex-panthers-star-slept-wife" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">alleged cheating scandal with a reference during the broadcast.

"Nah bro, it's one chicken sandwich," Smith said. "Man, y'all know my situation. I can't afford to be helping anybody right now."
In February, a man named Antonio Martinez claimed that Steve Smith Sr. slept with his wife. He then shared screenshots of alleged conversations between his wife and the retired wide receiver before deleting them.

A few months later, in April, the man sued Smith in court under the 'homewrecker law.' It is when a spouse can file a lawsuit against a third-party individual for breaking up a marriage. In his lawsuit, Martinez sought a jury trial along with $100,000 in damages. He and his wife divorced after he found her alleged texts with the retired NFL star.

Cam Newton had once commented on Steve Smith Sr.'s alleged cheating scandal

After the events came to light, Cam Newton shared his take on the situation during an episode of the '4th&1' show in February.

The 2015 NFL MVP was candid with his thoughts on the cheating scandal.

"Mr. Martinez, step to the front please, ain't no need to play this game of trying to expose Steve Smith here," Newton said. "I'mma keep it a big buck as I only know how to, Steve Smith did you a favor bro, cause she was married to you.
"What Steve Smith got going on that's what Steve Smith got going on. But in your household, he did you a favor, bro. He identified who you actually was married to, she ain't loyal to you, she don't belong to you." (TS-6:38)

youtube-cover

The lawsuit against Steve Smith Sr. is still ongoing. In July, he had asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit due to a lack of evidence.

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
