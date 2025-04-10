Steve Smith Sr. rips apart Quinn Ewers in blunt analysis blaming Texas QB for Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond's poor tape

Quinn Ewers was once thought of as a sleeper hit in the 2025 Draft after exploding for career-higns in completions (293) and touchdowns (31) and helping the Texas Longhorns reach the CFP semifinals in the 2024 season. However, he has seen his stock fall as of late - and Steve Smith has added to it.

On Wednesday, the Attack! on Cowboys social media account uploaded a clip of the former Carolina Panthers wide receiver blaming the quarterback prospect for how poorly the tape of his wide receivers Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond turned out:

"I will say the biggest issue with Texas when watching their receivers is I saw a lot of times, the quarterback was off-target, sometimes late. And he resisted the opportunity to throw the ball deep when guys were open. And later down the field, he's more of a guy who likes to anticipate and throw a little bit earlier because (of) the lack of consistent arm strength."

Meanwhile, in Draft-related news, Ewers was reported to have visited the Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders this week. Both teams are looking to add to their quarterback rooms despite already having Daniel Jones and Aidan O'Connell respectively.

Texas HC Steve Sarkisian believes Quinn Ewers can succeed better in the NFL than in college

Not all, however, is lost for Quinn Ewers, as his visits to the Colts and Raiders show. Speaking to Underdog Fantasy about the quarterback's prospects in the NFL, his Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said:

"Some aspects, I think he almost translates better to that league when everybody around him is playing that same brand and same style of football. I'm not so concerned how high he goes, I'm more concerned about him going to the right place."

As for draft projections, ESPN's Ben Solak has him remaining in-state to join the Dallas Cowboys in the sixth round given the various problems with his playstyle, from intermittent accuracy to a lack of awareness when either his protection breaks or his receivers are covered:

"Ewers remains a developmental prospect in that he has the physical tools of an NFL quarterback but lacks many of the necessary skills to reliably play the position well."

The 2025 Draft will be held from April 24 to 26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. It will air largely on ESPN.

