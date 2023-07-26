Steve Young draws blunt comparison between Patrick Mahomes' era and Peyton Manning years

Steve Young knows what it's like to be a unconventional superstar.

If you compare Patrick Mahomes to Peyton Manning, you can see that, while there's no doubt they're two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, their playstyles are totally different.

Manning is always thought of as the most intelligent quarterback the league has ever seen. If he wasn't athletic enough to make plays with his legs, he could compensate by dissecating defenses quickly through every play and making the best decision.

Mahomes, by his part, is far from the traditional quarterback. His passing mechanics are totally unortodox, but he's extremely athletic to move outside the pocket and extend plays before making a deep throw.

Both are excellent. Both are superstars. They're totally different.

Another former quarterback whose style was different than the traditional pocket passer was Steve Young, who won a Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers and is considered one of the best mobile quarterbacks of all time. During his appearance at The Dan Patrick Show, Young highlighted how he believes that traditional quarterbacks are being excluded from the league:

Even Joe Burrow now realizes, when he plays Patrick Mahomes, 'I gotta get on the horse too, I'm gonna have to go and get those free yards that are out there'. So the game has changed. You're not going to see quarterbacks like Dan Marino or Peyton Manning ever again, because they can't go get those yards. They're free, and you have to have them. So that's why Bryce Young is the number one pick in the NFL this year. You have to be able to go run and get those yards or you can't win the Super Bowl.

Who is Steve Young? Former Joe Montana backup turned into NFL media member

After four years as Joe Montana's backup, he gained momentum and space inside the franchise due to concurrent physical issues by the four-time Super Bowl champion. He became San Francisco's new franchise quarterback in 1993 and led the 49ers to the victory in Super Bowl XXIX.

While he earned lots of money throughout his career and with many business ventures thereafter, he became a popular figure due to his work with the NFL Countdown crew. However, he was fired from ESPN earlier this month as part of the company's layoffs.

