What is Steve Young doing now? Former 49ers QB makes surprising career decision after ESPN exit

In a recent wave of job cuts by ESPN, approximately 20 commentators and reporters, including Steve Young, were laid off on Friday. The network, owned by the Walt Disney Company, implemented the additional round of cuts specifically targeting on-air talents in order to avoid further reductions to their off-air staff.

As fans and followers wonder about Steve Young's next move after his departure from ESPN, the former 49ers quarterback has made a surprising career decision.

Let's delve into what Steve Young is up to now and discover the path he has chosen to embark on after he was laid off by the network.

Recently, the Menlo School made the announcement that Steve Young will be taking on a new role as an assistant coach for their girls' flag football team.

The team is all set to make its debut season, starting on August 21st and concluding on November 4th. This development comes after California approved girls' flag football as a sanctioned high school sport in February.

Young will be working alongside head coach John Paye, another former 49ers quarterback who also serves as the girls' basketball head coach. Paye is also an alumnus of Menlo School.

Expressing his enthusiasm for this new opportunity, Young stated that flag football would be a wonderful platform for young women to showcase their talents.

“Flag football will be a wonderful opportunity for young women to show their talent,” Young said. “Football is a great team game that teaches tremendous life lessons. I want to help build women’s flag football.”

Prior to this role, Young was a prominent figure on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown for many years until he, along with long-time host Suzy Kolber, faced layoffs.

With this new chapter in his career, Young is not only staying connected to the sport he loves but also actively working to promote and support the development of women's football. His involvement is likely to inspire and uplift young aspiring athletes in the burgeoning world of girls' flag football.

For how many years did Steve Young play in the NFL?

Steve Young, a highly accomplished quarterback, had a remarkable 15-season career in the NFL, donning the uniforms of only two teams: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the San Francisco 49ers.

Prior to entering the NFL, he was selected by the Los Angeles Express in the first round of the 1984 USFL draft. However, after spending two seasons in the now-defunct United States Football League, he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of a special draft.

Former San Francisco 49ers' QB Steve Young

Young played two seasons for the Buccaneers from 1985 to 1986 before joining the San Francisco 49ers, where he spent an impressive 13 seasons. Over the course of his career, he started in 143 out of 169 games, showcasing a stellar winning record of 94-49.

He accumulated a total of 33,124 passing yards, recording 232 touchdowns and 107 interceptions. His standout season was in 1994 when he achieved a then-record-breaking 112.8 passer rating, completing 324 of 461 passes for 3,969 yards and an impressive 35 touchdowns.

Notably, Young's outstanding skills and contributions to the game earned him several prestigious accolades. He received the Offensive Player of the Year award in 1992 and was voted the Most Valuable Player in 1992 and 1994. Throughout his career, he earned seven Pro Bowl selections and was honored with inclusion in the All-Pro teams six times.

Among his remarkable achievements, Young led the San Francisco 49ers to victory in three Super Bowls. These triumphs came in Super Bowl XXIII (1989), Super Bowl XXIV (1990), and Super Bowl XXIX (1995).

