Who is the fastest cornerback in Madden 24? Ranking top 5 players 

Madden 24 promises to revolutionize the gaming experience for sports enthusiasts. With a plethora of new features designed to enhance player immersion, the game has captured the attention of gamers worldwide.

Fans have been eagerly pouring over the rankings, discussing and debating the standout performers in each position. One position that has generated considerable buzz is the cornerback. Let's find out who is the fastest cornerback in Madden 24 and how their speed could impact the game's outcomes.

Entering his second season in the NFL, Tariq Woolen, the cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks, is making waves with his impressive skills. Woolen stands at the pinnacle of speed with a remarkable ranking of 98. Woolen's overall ranking of 81 further solidifies his position as a rising star in the league.

In the previous edition, Madden 23, he secured the eighth spot on the overall speed list with an impressive 97 rating out of 99.

In the 2022 NFL draft, the Seattle Seahawks made a wise decision by selecting Woolen in the fifth round. Despite being a rookie, Woolen made an immediate impact, tying for the lead in interceptions with an impressive six picks. He also finished third in the race for the Defensive Rookie of the Year title last season.

Despite facing 38 receptions from opposing wide receivers, Woolen proved to be a formidable defender, allowing only a 70 passer rating, showcasing his skill and potential on the field.

In Madden 24, the list of the top 5 speediest cornerbacks features Kalon Barnes, Eric Stokes, Donte Jackson, and Caleb Farley, alongside Woolen.

Who are the fastest cornerbacks in Madden 24?

Tariq Woolen , Seattle Seahawks - 98

, Seattle Seahawks - 98 Kalon Barnes , Minnesota Vikings - 97

, Minnesota Vikings - 97 Eric Stokes , Green Bay Packers - 95

, Green Bay Packers - 95 Donte Jackson , Carolina Panthers - 95

, Carolina Panthers - 95 Caleb Farley, Tennessee Titans - 95

Tennessee Titans - 95 Jamel Dean, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 94

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 94 Josh Blackwell , Chicago Bears - 94

, Chicago Bears - 94 Kelvin Joseph , Dallas Cowboys - 94

, Dallas Cowboys - 94 L'Jarius Sneed , Kansas City Chiefs - 94

, Kansas City Chiefs - 94 Isaiah Rodgers Sr , Indianapolis Colts - 94

, Indianapolis Colts - 94 Chris Claybrooks , Jacksonville Jaguars - 94

, Jacksonville Jaguars - 94 Denzel Ward , Cleveland Browns - 94

, Cleveland Browns - 94 Alontae Taylor , New Orleans Saints - 94

, New Orleans Saints - 94 Keion Crossen , Miami Dolphins - 94

, Miami Dolphins - 94 Jalyn Armour-Davis , Baltimore Ravens - 93

, Baltimore Ravens - 93 Tony Brown , Indianapolis Colts - 93

, Indianapolis Colts - 93 Anthony Averett , Las Vegas Raiders - 93

, Las Vegas Raiders - 93 Patrick Surtain II , Denver Broncos - 93

, Denver Broncos - 93 Trevon Diggs , Dallas Cowboys - 93

, Dallas Cowboys - 93 Jonathan Jones , New England Patriots - 93

, New England Patriots - 93 Michael Carter II , New York Jets - 93

, New York Jets - 93 James Pierre , Pittsburgh Steelers - 93

, Pittsburgh Steelers - 93 Kaiir Elam , Buffalo Bills - 93

, Buffalo Bills - 93 C.J. Henderson, Carolina Panthers - 93

