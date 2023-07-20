Who is the fastest RB in Madden 24? Exploring list of fast-as-lightning superstars

The eagerly anticipated Madden 24 is just around the corner. As the release of the game approaches, Madden enthusiasts are awaiting the daily unveiling of player rankings by position.

Recently, the spotlight was on the running back position, where the focus is on discovering the speed demons of the league, the lightning fast superstars who will be setting the pace in Madden 24.

At the forefront of this swiftness stands Raheem Mostert, an exceptional running back who represents the Miami Dolphins. He has an impressive speed rating of 95 and an overall rating of 79.

Mostert has held the title of the fastest RB since the days of Madden 21. Over his last three seasons, his speed ratings have consistently impressed, registering at 95, 97 and 95 respectively.

Raheem Mostert, currently in his eighth season in the NFL, has traveled quite a journey through various teams, which includes the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, and now, the Miami Dolphins.

Miami Dolphins v Chicago Bears

In the 2022 season, he showcased his prowess, recording impressive stats with 181 carries for 891 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games. He also had 31 receptions for 202 yards and two touchdowns.

Additionally, Mostert displayed versatility by returning 25 kicks for 502 yards. Undoubtedly, the last season stands out as one of the highlights of his remarkable career in the NFL.

An interesting point to mention is that in Madden 24, the second-fastest running back following Raheem Mostert is De'Von Achane, also a member of the Miami Dolphins. Like Mostert, Achane also boasts an impressive speed rating of 95.

Who are the fastest running backs in Madden 24?

Madden 24's fastest running backs, boasting impressive speed ratings between 92 and 95, are set to ignite the virtual gridiron with their lightning-fast moves. Let's explore the list of these superstars who will undoubtedly leave defenders in the dust as they sprint towards the end zone.

Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins – 95 De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins – 95 Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions – 94 Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts – 94 Kene Nwanwu, Minnesota Vikings – 94 Kennth Walker, Seattle Seahawks – 94 Breece Hall, New York Jets – 93 Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs – 93 Keaton Mitchell, Baltimore Ravens – 93 Saquon Barkley, New York Giants – 93 Matt Breida, New York Giants - 93 Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys - 93 Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars - 93 Ty Chandler, Minnesota Vikings - 93 Israel Abanikanda, New York Jets - 92 James Cook, Buffalo Bills - 92 Nyheim Hines, Buffalo Bills - 92 Pierre Strong, New England Patriots - 92 Sean Tucker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 92 Tyler Goodson, Green Bay Packers - 92

