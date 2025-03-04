The San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Brock Purdy are negotiating a contract extension, and all signs point to the passer entering his fourth season in the NFL as one of the highest-paid players. The only question is how much he'll get per year.

This should be a fairly simple extension for the 49ers and Purdy to agree on. Reaching common ground for a franchise quarterback is never supposed to be a complicated thing, as the market usually sets itself. However, as a seventh-round pick, it's fair to wonder if Purdy will try to squeeze the most money he can into the deal.

49ers legend Steve Young, who led the team to the championship in the 1994 season, believes that the team should do this deal by any means. But keeping all options on the table would be a smart thing to do, including a possible deal with Sam Darnold if things go South with Purdy.

[4:36] “You could kind of dream up scenarios where it gets crossways, and they go after Sam Darnold. I mean, you could see that, but it's so far in the distance. Something would have to go haywire for something like that to happen," he said on the "Rich Eisen Show".

Due to the rookie wage scale, Purdy, the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, signed his first rookie deal for just $3.7 million spread over four years. The best-paid quarterback in the league currently is Dak Prescott, who earns $60 million per season.

Brock Purdy's credentials show that he's worth of a long-term contract with the 49ers

Since he took over as a starter midway through the 2022 season, his performances have been impressive. He led the San Francisco 49ers to two NFC Championship Game appearances and a Super Bowl berth in his first two seasons.

Purdy has 64 touchdowns and 27 interceptions in his career, while also completing 67.5% of his throws. He's well-regarded for how quickly he processes the game and his smart decisions with the football.

The 2024 season was a disappointment for San Francisco, but they were affected by a plethora of injuries to their star players. The hope is for a bounce-back season in 2025, and Purdy will hope to do so with a new deal signed.

