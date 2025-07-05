“Stick to football”: NFL fans react as Saints' Alvin Kamara pleads for second chance after botched pitch at Cubs-Cardinals game

New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara tried his hand at a different sport on Saturday and failed, drawing a lot of jokes from fans. While he prepares for the 2025 season, Kamara traveled to Chicago, primarily to attend the NASCAR Street Race this weekend, but he made a stop at Wrigley Field before.

The five-time Pro Bowler received the honor of throwing the first pitch at the Chicago Cubs versus St. Louis Cardinals Saturday afternoon, or at least he thought.

Unfortunately, Kamara joined an infamous club of sports figures (Taylor Lewan and Stephen A. Smith) who failed miserably at this task in recent times. The running back's first pitch was well short. It bounced past the Cubs' mascot, which prompted the veteran to ask for a redo.

After asking fans for more cheers, he threw another pitch, which went better (and a little outside) this time.

This sequence drew a lot of attention and reactions from fans. They didn't hesitate to troll Alvin Kamara over his first pitch.

"Stick to football Kamara," one fan said.

Dynasty Pony @Dorkypony1 LINK I’ll never understand why professional athletes agree to do this if they can’t throw

Michael Olson @michael_olly14 LINK Not how that works Kamara. Still a second pitch

Others were more positive about the redo and compared Alvin Kamara's throw to Taylor Lewan's.

Paul Maples AI Ghostwriting4Agents @ghostwrite4agnt LINK That was a good call. Glad he got that chance

Nick 🐕🚀🌕 @RainmanSims LINK @TaylorLewan77 @_willcompton @BussinWTB a redo may have been an option. Veteran move here by Kamara.

Desperado Sports @DesperadoSport LINK No worries @A_kamara6 it could be worse. Just ask @TaylorLewan77

Alvin Kamara, still with the New Orleans Saints, is coming off a solid 2024 season on a team that only won five games. They won't have Derek Carr anymore after the quarterback retired, which means Kamara would have a bigger role in the new-look offense.

Kellen Moore details Alvin Kamara's importance for Saints' offense

The New Orleans Saints will start a new era under Kellen Moore after Dennis Allen was dismissed last year. Alvin Kamara has impressed the former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator, who believes the veteran can impact the game on different fronts.

"Alvin’s obviously one of the premier players in our league, his ability to run the football and play in the pass game,” Moore said of Kamara last month, via John DeShazier. “And so, we want to utilize every aspect of that.

“He’s going to be a really big-time, impactful runner, running the football first and foremost. And then obviously the pass game, his ability to create matchups is going to be a huge advantage for us."

New Orleans hasn't been competitive since Drew Brees retired. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons are considered the favorites to fight for the NFC South division title, while the Saints start what could be a long rebuild.

