"Still won't even be top five in MVP odds": Fans react as Dak Prescott joins Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Peyton Manning in historic achievement

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has joined an elite club of NFL quarterbacks that includes Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning, and so on. Prescott led the Cowboys to a 44-22 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday, crossing an important career milestone as he did.

The quarterback threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns in the win, without an interception. Sunday’s encounter made it the fourth straight game Prescott has thrown at least three touchdowns without conceding any interception.

According to a post on X by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, only five other quarterbacks have achieved this feat. They are Russell Wilson, Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning, and Tom Brady.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Dak Prescott now has thrown least three touchdowns without an interception in four consecutive games. Other QBs to do that: Russell Wilson in 2015, Drew Brees in 2019, Aaron Rodgers in 2014, Peyton Manning in 2013-14, and Tom Brady in 2007.

Dak Prescott’s achievement has stirred reactions among fans online, especially on X. Brett Holmes wrote:

“And he still won’t even be top five in MVP odds.”

Brett Holmes @_BrettHolmes And he still won't even be top five in MVP odds.

Kentucky also wrote:

“Let’s see him do it in the playoffs. This is a great regular season stat, but every single one of the other QBs on that list has a Super Bowl ring. Until he wins when it matters, this is just another data point in a long history of a team that can’t even get over the hump. I am a Cowboys fan.”

XIII commented:

“Nothing burger. You want to impress me? Make a serious playoff run.”

Joe Patterson also commented:

“The most elite quarterback ever until it matters.”

MillenialMillionaires added:

“Time to give him his flowers… His defense sucks, but he’s earned his flowers.”

Seth Rosen wrote:

“Now all he needs is a Super Bowl.”

With Dak Prescott under center this season, the Cowboys have posted a 3-3-1 record, even as their defense is constantly under fire.

Jerry Jones pushes Dak Prescott for NFL MVP

If anyone has been taking note of Dak Prescott’s impact on the Dallas Cowboys team, it’s the owner, Jerry Jones. The billionaire made a case for the quarterback to be NFL MVP. When asked after Sunday’s game if Prescott was his MVP. He responded:

“Well, he’s mine, and he should be Cowboy fans’. And he gives us a tremendous opportunity, and this team is really following him. And this team can play against elite competition just like you saw today, can play that way. And it can get better.”

Over the Cowboys’ first seven games this season, Prescott has thrown for 1,881 yards, 16 touchdowns, and just three interceptions.

