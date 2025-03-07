“Still got the music industry in a choke hold” - Ex-NFL QB lauds Drake after rapper’s success following beef with Kendrick Lamar

The Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud was the top story in the hip-hop scene in 2024. The duo went back and forth, dropping one diss track after another, calling each other out, and taking the most sinister shots possible.

Lamar came out ahead after dropping arguably the most shocking diss track of the feud, 'Meet The Grahams,' and following it up with 'Not Like Us,' one of the biggest hits of his career. The diss track in which the Compton native accused Drake of heinous acts became the song of the summer and netted him five Grammy Awards, equaling the record set by The 5th Dimension's 'Up, Up and Away.'

After suffering a brutal loss in his diss battle against Lamar and watching athletes and stars who he was close with attend his nemesis' infamous Juneteenth concert, where he played 'Not Like Us' six times in a row, Drake was hunting for a strong response and delivered it with his new album, 'Some Sexy Songs 4 U.'

Former Washington Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III was thoroughly impressed by his comeback and lauded him on X, writing:

"Drake sold 246k units in the first week. Came back after the beef with Kendrick Lamar with his 14th #1 Album. He is literally Partying Next Door when some people thought it was Game Over for him. Drake still got the music industry in a choke hold."

Kendrick Lamar's record-breaking Super Bowl Show

Drake wasn't the only one who had a strong start to 2025. His rival, Kendrick Lamar, also continued on his record-breaking spree. His song, 'Luther,' from his latest album, GNX, became the rapper's sixth song to rise to the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

The Compton native was also the headline act at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February and set a new viewership record as 133.5 million tuned in to watch him perform, narrowly surpassing the previous mark of 133.4 million set by the late Michael Jackson in 1993.

The feud with Drake kickstarted the most successful run of Lamar's career, and nearly a year since the release of 'Like That,' the song that commenced the diss battle, he remains the biggest name in hip-hop.

