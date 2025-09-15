  • home icon
"Still not sure he’s the answer": Richard Sherman doubles down on J.J. McCarthy skepticism after Vikings QB struggles vs. Falcons 

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 15, 2025 05:19 GMT
Retired Super Bowl Champ Richard Sherman had previously expressed his doubts about J.J. McCarthy's ability to lead the Vikings to success.

"Not sure JJ McCarthy is the Answer is Minnesota. This is the danger of leting the guy who you have success with walk for a guy you 'think' can do the job at a high level," Sherman tweeted on Sept.9.

Now, after J.J. McCarthy's terrible performance in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons, he doubled down on his skepticism about the former Michigan star.

"Bump. Still not sure he's the answer," Sherman wrote in a tweet on X.

McCarthy had a terrible outing on Sunday against the Falcons. He had managed to help his team to a 24-27 victory in their season opener against the Bears, recording 143 passing yards and three total touchdowns. However, he could not improve on this performance on Sunday night.

Against the Falcons, J.J. McCarthy completed just 11 of the 21 passes he attempted for 158 yards and no touchdowns. Apart from this, he also threw two interceptions that led to the Vikings suffering a humiliating 6-22 loss at home.

During his rookie debut last season, McCarthy missed out on the entire season due to an injury. Sam Darnold took over as the QB1 and led the Vikings to a 14-3 record and a spot in the playoffs. Unfortunately, they lost to the Rams in the Wild Card round. In March, he was traded to the Seattle Seahawks, while they announced the ex-Michigan star as their starting quarterback for 2025.

J.J. McCarthy opens up about disappointing performance in Week 2 against the Falcons

In the post-game press conference, the quarterback expressed his disappointment with his performance at home against the Falcons.

J.J. McCarthy also admitted that he needed to play better and improve on his game if he wanted to enjoy success with the team.

"Obviously, a very disappointing loss," McCarthy said as per the team's website. "You know, there's a lot of things that come to my mind of just what we can do to get better and just want to give kudos to the defense. I thought they played absolutely outstanding."
"We got to do a better job as an offense operating. Playing, you know one play at a time, everyone executing their job, all 11 of us. ... It starts with me. I got to play better and we got to do a better job operating this offense."

The Vikings next take on the Bengals on Sept. 21. The game will be broadcast on CBS at 1:00 pm ET.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
