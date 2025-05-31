"Still the third-best team in NFC East": NFL analyst pours cold water on Cowboys hype after George Pickens trade 

The Dallas Cowboys are struggling to revive their glory days in the NFL. Last season, they failed to qualify for the playoffs while finishing with an underwhelming 7-10 record. This led to the team firing Mike McCarthy and promoting Brian Schottenheimer as the new head coach.

Ad

The Cowboys have made several roster changes this offseason. They brought in veteran wide receiver George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers to provide more options to quarterback Dak Prescott on the field. On the last episode of ESPN's "NFL Live", analyst Mina Kimes expressed her optimism about the team's offense following the acquisition of Pickens.

However, Kevin Clark still has his doubts about the Cowboys improving this year. He talked about how the team has stagnated as the third-best team in the NFC East.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Classic good news, bad news situation here for this trade," Clark said in response to Mina Kimes. The good news is George Pickens can make the Cowboys a lot better. The bad news is, you were the third-best team in the NFC East before this trade, and you're still the third-best team in the NFC East."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brian Schottenheimer also said the Cowboys' offense will undergo a few changes for the upcoming season. The new head coach hinted at the fact that Prescott's "Here We Go" cadence era is slowly coming to an end.

"I'm not going to tell you about the cadence, but the biggest thing with the cadence, I will tell you, is getting a guy like Joe (Milton) and now you've got new linemen, you've got (Tyler) Booker, you've got Rob Jones... is getting all quarterbacks to kind of sound the same," Schottenheimer said in Thursday's press conference."

Ad

Prescott's "Here We Go" phrase before a snap became viral during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. However, it looks like Schottenheimer is looking to change a few things to accommodate the new offense they possess for the upcoming season.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer opens up about shifting away from Mike McCarthy's system

Mike McCarthy spent five seasons as the head coach of the franchise before being fired. Schottenheimer joined as a coaching analyst in 2022 before serving as the offensive coordinator for the past two seasons.

Ad

On Wednesday during the OTA sessions, the new head coach shared some insight into the offensive changes he making. He said while the Cowboys' structure will remain similar to McCarthy's foundation, they will be taking a different course this year:

"The bones of it is still very similar. There's going to be changes. That's part of football... The system is going to be built on what we do.

Ad

"I think it's a little bit where if you have your system, then I think to me, just my opinion, your system should be flexible enough to where you adjust some things but you keep some things in place. Because it's our job as coaches, we spend more time on it than the players do," he added via The Athletic's Jon Machota.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jerry Jones' team last won the Lombardi Trophy during the 1995 season (Super Bowl XXX).

Will Schottenheimer be able to break this drought and begin a new chapter of success with the franchise? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.