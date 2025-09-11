  • home icon
"Still won’t take Egbuka off the field": NFL fans react as Chris Godwin returns to practice

By Nishant
Published Sep 11, 2025 16:26 GMT
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Credits: IMAGN)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin will practice on Thursday for the first time since suffering a dislocated ankle last season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Godwin is expected to be limited in practice as he continues his recovery, but is taking essential steps toward returning to the field.

"Good news for the #Bucs: Star WR Chris Godwin is expected to practice today for the first time and he’ll be limited," Rapoport tweeted on Thursday. "Part of his return to play process, but a very good sign."
Fans are happy about the wide receiver's return.

"Highkey getting teary eyed over this man," a fan said.
"WE LOVE YOU @CGtwelve_ !!!!!" another fan said.
In Chris Godwin's absence, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka stepped into bigger shoes to contribute more to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' receiving corps. Fans have mixed opinions about what the return means for both players.

"Chris, we have emeka now, we’re all good," a fan said.
Godwin recently underwent a second surgery to fix some of the hardware that stabilized his ankle. This procedure is believed to have accelerated his recovery timeline. Despite the progress, he remains weeks away from returning to game action. The Buccaneers are optimistic that he could return by Week 5 or 6 of the 2025 season.

Godwin signed a new three-year, $66 million contract this offseason, with $44 million guaranteed. Godwin has spent his entire career with Tampa Bay and was heavily pursued in free agency. However, he chose to stay with the Buccaneers.

Chris Godwin to be joined by Tristan Wirfs in practice on Thursday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will see both Chris Godwin and Tristan Wirfs return to practice on Thursday. Godwin, sidelined since Week 7 last year with a season-ending ankle injury, will participate in a limited capacity as part of his recovery process.

NFL writer Rick Stroud shared a video of Godwin at the practice for the first time since last season through his X account.

He will be joined by left tackle Tristan Wirfs, who had knee surgery in July, and will also join the practice under a similar workload. Both of them will practice twice this week.

The goal for the team remains to have both players back in the lineup soon.

