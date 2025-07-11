“Stop the goofy sh*t” — Tom Brady’s ex-teammate slams RGIII over ex-NFL QB's Angel Reese "hates" Caitlin Clark claim

Darius Butler, a former teammate of Tom Brady during his days with the New England Patriots, called out former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, who’s been in a social media feud with Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky.
“Stop the goofy sh** @RGIII,” Butler wrote.
Griffin and Reese have been going at each other on social media, following a disturbing post. It was revealed that Reese would be one of the people on the cover of NBA2K26.
An X user used an AI-generated photo that depicts a monkey in a Chicago Sky uniform. Griffin condemned the picture, saying:
"This has got to stop. There is no place for racism in this world. Angel Reese should never be called or depicted as a Monkey.”
However, it didn’t end there, as Griffin alleged that Reese is to blame for threats on his family.
“I have been quiet on the Angel Reese front because she shared a video that aided in my wife, kids, family and friends receiving death threats, threats of physical harm to my family and friends and threats of sexual violence to my children on social media and beyond,” Griffin III wrote on X.
Moreover, RGIII claimed that Reese has beef with WNBA star Caitlin Clark, making a strong statement about how he believes the Sky forward truly feels about her.
“Angel Reese hates Caitlin Clark,” Griffin said in a lengthy post.
While she didn’t respond directly to the accusations made by Griffin, Reese wrote:
“lying on this app when everybody know the first and last name of everybody in my circle for clout is nastyyyy work.”
That suggestion from Griffin that Reese has a problem with Clark came after the latter committed a hard foul against her in a game.
Angel Reese is making history
While she’s gotten a lot of attention off the court this week, Angel Reese has been able to put her focus on basketball and put on some fine performances. The two-time WNBA all-star and former All-American at LSU has been a beast on the glass.
Reese averaged 17.0 rebounds over a six-game span, making her the only one to do so in WNBA history.
“Angel Reese is the only player in history to average 17 rebounds per game over a 6-game span. And she’s done it four times,” Women’s basketball Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo wrote.
Reese’s WNBA-record-breaking stretch of consecutive games with at least 15 rebounds ended at six on July 9 against the Dallas Wings.
