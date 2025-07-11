  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Draft
  • “Stop the goofy sh*t” — Tom Brady’s ex-teammate slams RGIII over ex-NFL QB's Angel Reese "hates" Caitlin Clark claim

“Stop the goofy sh*t” — Tom Brady’s ex-teammate slams RGIII over ex-NFL QB's Angel Reese "hates" Caitlin Clark claim

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Jul 11, 2025 16:14 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn

Darius Butler, a former teammate of Tom Brady during his days with the New England Patriots, called out former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, who’s been in a social media feud with Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky.

Ad
“Stop the goofy sh** @RGIII,” Butler wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Griffin and Reese have been going at each other on social media, following a disturbing post. It was revealed that Reese would be one of the people on the cover of NBA2K26.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

An X user used an AI-generated photo that depicts a monkey in a Chicago Sky uniform. Griffin condemned the picture, saying:

"This has got to stop. There is no place for racism in this world. Angel Reese should never be called or depicted as a Monkey.”
Ad

However, it didn’t end there, as Griffin alleged that Reese is to blame for threats on his family.

“I have been quiet on the Angel Reese front because she shared a video that aided in my wife, kids, family and friends receiving death threats, threats of physical harm to my family and friends and threats of sexual violence to my children on social media and beyond,” Griffin III wrote on X.
Ad
Ad

Moreover, RGIII claimed that Reese has beef with WNBA star Caitlin Clark, making a strong statement about how he believes the Sky forward truly feels about her.

“Angel Reese hates Caitlin Clark,” Griffin said in a lengthy post.

While she didn’t respond directly to the accusations made by Griffin, Reese wrote:

“lying on this app when everybody know the first and last name of everybody in my circle for clout is nastyyyy work.”
Ad

That suggestion from Griffin that Reese has a problem with Clark came after the latter committed a hard foul against her in a game.

Angel Reese is making history

While she’s gotten a lot of attention off the court this week, Angel Reese has been able to put her focus on basketball and put on some fine performances. The two-time WNBA all-star and former All-American at LSU has been a beast on the glass.

Ad

Reese averaged 17.0 rebounds over a six-game span, making her the only one to do so in WNBA history.

“Angel Reese is the only player in history to average 17 rebounds per game over a 6-game span. And she’s done it four times,” Women’s basketball Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo wrote.

Reese’s WNBA-record-breaking stretch of consecutive games with at least 15 rebounds ended at six on July 9 against the Dallas Wings.

About the author
Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre

Twitter icon

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

Know More

College World Series Bracket 2025: Full list of teams heading to Omaha for a chance at national title

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications