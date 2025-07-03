"Stop patting the ball every throw" - NFL fans react to Shedeur Sanders' viral workout video in Miami before Browns training camp

Shedeur Sanders is preparing for the upcoming NFL season in full force. While he might not be the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns' five-quarterback squad, the rookie is keeping himself ready for the time he has to put on the helmet and call the shots.

On Thursday, a video of Shedeur Sanders making plays in Miami went viral on social media. Fans noticed something the QB does before he makes the throw; patting the football before letting it go.

Some praised his style of play while others roasted Sanders for his movements.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

"Stop patting the ball every throw."

"Why does his back leg do that twist at the end? Seems like it could end up in an injury," wrote a fan.

"He’s going to lead the league in interceptions if he keeps patting the ball," tweeted this fan.

Some fans praised Sanders' plays:

"Y'all gotta let the patting the ball s**t go. Just about every QB in the league does it. If that was a Int everytime like yall say every DB would have damn 10 int a year," this fan stated.

"Shortened his release, throwing with velocity, and it's still accurate and catchable. Shedeur been working!" tweeted this fan.

The Browns selected Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft. However, he might have a tough time getting some game time as the Browns also have Deshaun Watson, Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco and rookie Dillion Gabriel as their quarterbacks.

Former NFL star claims that Deion Sanders' parenting style might hurt Shedeur Sanders' development

Shedeur Sanders spent his entire college career under the guidance of his father, Coach Prime Deion Sanders. NFL legend Cam Newton believes that might affect his development in the league.

On Tuesday, Newton appeared on his YouTube channel and compared Shedeur to this year's No.1 pick Cam Ward. Sanders was projected to be a top-three pick but was selected by the Browns as the 144th pick.

However, Shedeur has gained more media attention than Ward this offseason. The former Carolina Panthers QB also stated that Neon Deion's parenting methods might hurt his son's development.

"I think what Shedeur was doing, what Shedeur was saying, what his father was saying- and I have the utmost respect for Prime, and the way the father was kind of engulfed his children in a way that we all, you know, as parents, want to make sure that our children are protected and taken care of."

He added:

"But there's also certain things- when you put a microscope to. Okay, you're playing quarterback. Okay, you're going into this league. Okay, you understand how we're doing things. There are certain things that you've got to incorporate too, you know what I'm saying?"

It'll be interesting to see if Sanders will get any playing time in the upcoming NFL season.

