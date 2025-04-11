"Stop posting this sh*t" - NFL fans react to Abdul Carter sharing Lawrence Taylor's portrait during visit with Giants

NFL fans were surprised that Abdul Carter sent out a cryptic message ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft that many believe hints at his landing spot.
Carter is one of the top prospects heading into the 2025 NFL Draft and is favored to be the third-overall pick to the New York Giants. With Cam Ward all but announced to go first overall, and Travis Hunter likely to go to the Cleveland Browns, it leaves Carter on the board ot be picked third overall.
So, taking to his social media, Carter sent out a picture of Dexter Lawrence on the New York Giants.
Carter, of course, is the best pass rusher in the Draft and many fans think he is hinting at him being picked by the Giants.
"You are a Patriot bro stop posting this s**t," a fan wrote.
"Ooo boy," a fan added.
Carter would immediately bolster the Giants' pass rush if he is indeed taken third overall.
"Pick 3… We are waiting for you," a fan wrote.
"Fired up come on over to big blue," a fan added.
Carter has been dealing with a foot injury, however, which could impact his draft stock.
"Giants get Carter and nabers back to back years. Impressive," a fan wrote.
"Welcome aboard buddy!," a fan added.
Carter recorded 68 tackles, 12 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 4 pass defenses.
Agent claims Abdul Carter's foot injury is healing
Abdul Carter is considered one of the best prospects ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, but a nagging foot injury has been a concern.
Carter dealt with the injury last season at Penn State, and he was diagnosed with a stress reaction during the 2025 NFL scouting combine. However, after a medical recheck, his agent told ESPN insider Adam Schefter that his foot is healing and it will be a non-factor.
“It should be a non-factor with the teams at this point,” Rosenhaus, Carter’s agent, told Schefter.
Carter did sit out Penn State's Pro Day ahead of the draft due to the foot injury. But, as the draft is inching closer, it appears Carter's foot is healing, and he should be able to be ready for training camp and the start of the season.
The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
