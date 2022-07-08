"Stop tryna paint that narrative" - Panthers WR Robbie Anderson responds to reports of problems with Baker Mayfield 

Now that Baker Mayfield is heading to the Carolina Panthers, after months of speculation, the Cleveland Browns can focus on the next issue that the team faces. Namely, how many games their prized acquisition, Deshaun Watson, will miss in the new season.

As for the Carolina Panthers, wide receiver Robbie Anderson made it clear earlier this off-season that he was backing Sam Darnold. The comments surrounded the possibility that the former Cleveland Browns quarterback would end up on the Panthers roster. In a recent press, post-Mayfield trade conference, the pass-catcher explained himself.

"I said what I said. That was just my thinking out loud. My thought. Just trying to be a good teammate to my quarterback. That’s it. Just trying to defend the guy who is my quarterback in a sense. You know what I’m saying? That’s it.”

The questions that Anderson was asked were in reference to an Instagram post made by NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Back in April, Rapoport suggested that the Carolina Panthers could be a possible landing spot for the quarterback. Robbie Anderson’s one word response said it all.

“Nooooo”

Anderson back-tracked on that early reaction. He stated that he only wanted to show support for Darnold and be a good teammate. When the season finally starts, Anderson will, no doubt, put forth his best effort, regardless of who will be passing him the ball.

Of course, it could be the start of another friction-filled relationship between Mayfield and a wide receiver. This is part of what drove Odell Beckham Jr. out of town.

Robbie Anderson @chosen1ra I don’t have an issue with Baker stop tryna paint that narrative.

Baker Mayfield and Robbie Anderson could cultivate a connection that may propel the Panthers into the playoffs

Rumored grudges aside, the now-former Cleveland Browns quarterback has a chance for a fresh start with a new team. Hopefully, he will learn from the mistakes of his past. His passionate, public plea for a trade postponed his move out of Cleveland. Adjustments to his off-the-field behavior and his tendency to plaster his feelings all over social media could help.

If Baker Mayfield does win the starting job over Sam Darnold, he will find himself in a favorable position with several nice weapons on offense, including Anderson, and a solid defense to match. With a weaker NFC, thanks to a wild free agency, the Panthers could find themselves in a close race for a playoff spot.

