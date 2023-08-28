Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys made a change in their quarterback room by acquiring Trey Lance from the San Francisco 49ers. As a result, they released backup quarterback Will Grier to make room.

Upon trading for Lance, the team reportedly didn't notify starting quarterback Dak Prescott of their plan. Prescott opened up this weekend about the trade stating Dallas never notified him while saying how much he would miss Grier.

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky slammed owner Jerry Jones for not notifying Prescott of the quarterback move. Via First Take, Orlovsky labeled it stupid and dumb to not notify Prescott of the change.

"A couple of things. One, to make this move and not tell Dak Prescott or the coach is stupid. It's dumb," said Orlovsky. "I don't disagree with you. I understand the why of the move. The guy was a third pick overall three years ago. Last year, he was the starting quarterback to start the season to give up a fourth-round pick because he's unknown if he can play or not right now. To not tell Dak Prescott or the coach. So the situation matters everything to me. One. Dak Prescott has missed 17 games in the last three years."

Orlovsky added:

"Two, he's coming off his worst season, throwing 17 interceptions. Three his contract hit is $60 million for next season. And for the last two times we've watched this team lose in the playoffs, they've scored 29 total points. If this was a different situation and not communicating to the quarterback, it might be a different conversation."

Orlovsky continued:

"But because of all those variables attached to the situation with Dak Prescott and we know that the pressure is incredibly high given what the contracts look like for the next season for Dallas to do this move and not tell death whether you care about what he says or not. To Stephanie's point, I don't care if you don't care what he says, but he's earned the right for you to tell him what you're going to do."

Trey Lance will join a quarterback room featuring Dak Prescott and Will Grier

Trey Lance Denver Broncos v San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers traded three first-round picks during the 2021 NFL Draft to select quarterback Trey Lance. Coming out of college at North Dakota State University, he compiled a 17-0 record while throwing 30 touchdowns and just one interception.

He sat behind Jimmy Garoppolo during his rookie season and then lost the starting job this past season with the emergence of Brock Purdy.

With Purdy taking his spot as the starting quarterback and Sam Darnold winning the backup job, Lance was traded to the Cowboys, who will likely serve as Prescott's backup or third-string quarterback behind Cooper Rush.

If Prescott is out of Dallas soon, Trey Lance could potentially become the franchise quarterback but only time will tell.

