  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Stylistically not perfect": Colin Cowherd shares true feelings on Caleb Williams-Ben Johnson marriage's future after Bears QB's impressive outing

"Stylistically not perfect": Colin Cowherd shares true feelings on Caleb Williams-Ben Johnson marriage's future after Bears QB's impressive outing

By Arnold
Modified Aug 19, 2025 18:37 GMT
Colin Cowherd shares true feelings on Caleb Williams-Ben Johnson marriage
Colin Cowherd shares true feelings on Caleb Williams-Ben Johnson marriage's future after Bears QB's impressive outing (Image Credits - IMAGN)

Caleb Williams has an important 2025 season with the Chicago Bears. The quarterback is entering his second year with the franchise, but it will be his first under Bears coach Ben Johnson.

Ad

While Williams has shown glimpses of brilliance during Chicago's training camp, analyst Colin Cowherd spoke about the Bears QB's development and drawbacks under Johnson.

"I thought he (Williams) looked decisive," Cowherd said on his "The Herd" show on Monday. "I thought he looked sharp. At one point, he dirtied a ball on a screen—a smart play. He got out of that, avoided a negative play… So (against the Bills), Caleb Williams actually looked a little bit like Jared Goff. He quarterbacked like Jared Goff. He dirtied the ball on screens. He got rid of it and got out of trouble. No negative plays. When he had a guy open, he hit him."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Cowherd also drew comparisons between Williams and former Green Bay Packers QB Brett Favre.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I think Caleb Williams' comp, when I watch him, is a little Brett Favre," Cowherd said. "You've gotta let him be a little bit of a gunslinger. You’ve gotta to let him be himself. But Brett Favre mostly played on time, played on schedule.
Ad
"He threw a lot of bad picks—you could get away with that in Favre's era. I think offensive coaching is smarter now, and turnovers are more punitive. So I think this is a marriage stylistically that is not perfect. But I know Caleb. I like Caleb. I think he's coachable."
Ad

Williams completed six of 10 passes and threw a touchdown in the Bears' 38-0 win in their preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Chicago fans will hope that the QB can continue his good run in the regular season.

Caleb Williams and Bears will conclude 2025 preseason against Kansas City Chiefs

NFL: Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams - Source: Imagn
NFL: Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams - Source: Imagn

The Bears will play their third and final preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday. However, it's unclear if Chicago's starters, including Williams, will play in the contest.

Ad

The Bears will want Williams healthy for the regular season and could give him a rest, or allow the QB a few reps to fine-tune his game.

Chicago will open its 2025 season against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 8.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications