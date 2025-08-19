"Stylistically not perfect": Colin Cowherd shares true feelings on Caleb Williams-Ben Johnson marriage's future after Bears QB's impressive outing

Caleb Williams has an important 2025 season with the Chicago Bears. The quarterback is entering his second year with the franchise, but it will be his first under Bears coach Ben Johnson.While Williams has shown glimpses of brilliance during Chicago's training camp, analyst Colin Cowherd spoke about the Bears QB's development and drawbacks under Johnson.&quot;I thought he (Williams) looked decisive,&quot; Cowherd said on his &quot;The Herd&quot; show on Monday. &quot;I thought he looked sharp. At one point, he dirtied a ball on a screen—a smart play. He got out of that, avoided a negative play… So (against the Bills), Caleb Williams actually looked a little bit like Jared Goff. He quarterbacked like Jared Goff. He dirtied the ball on screens. He got rid of it and got out of trouble. No negative plays. When he had a guy open, he hit him.&quot;Cowherd also drew comparisons between Williams and former Green Bay Packers QB Brett Favre.&quot;I think Caleb Williams' comp, when I watch him, is a little Brett Favre,&quot; Cowherd said. &quot;You've gotta let him be a little bit of a gunslinger. You’ve gotta to let him be himself. But Brett Favre mostly played on time, played on schedule.&quot;He threw a lot of bad picks—you could get away with that in Favre's era. I think offensive coaching is smarter now, and turnovers are more punitive. So I think this is a marriage stylistically that is not perfect. But I know Caleb. I like Caleb. I think he's coachable.&quot;Williams completed six of 10 passes and threw a touchdown in the Bears' 38-0 win in their preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Chicago fans will hope that the QB can continue his good run in the regular season.Caleb Williams and Bears will conclude 2025 preseason against Kansas City ChiefsNFL: Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams - Source: ImagnThe Bears will play their third and final preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday. However, it's unclear if Chicago's starters, including Williams, will play in the contest.The Bears will want Williams healthy for the regular season and could give him a rest, or allow the QB a few reps to fine-tune his game.Chicago will open its 2025 season against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 8.