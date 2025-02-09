Super Bowl 59: Fox makes plan clear for Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce's Chiefs eye historic feat vs Eagles

Super Bowl Sunday is officially here, with all eyes set to be focused on Caesars Superdome when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles this evening. The Chiefs, of course, are eyeing a historic feat that has never been done before - winning three Super Bowls in a row.

After beating the Eagles in 2023 and the San Francisco 49ers last year, the Chiefs enter the Big Game as the marginal favorites over their NFC rivals. Several celebrities are expected to be in attendance at Super Bowl LIX, but the names don't get any bigger than Taylor Swift.

Swift, of course, was in attendance at the last Super Bowl too. This time, Fox, which is broadcasting the Big Game, is expected to once again take full advantage of the fact that Travis Kelce's girlfriend will be cheering the Chiefs on all evening.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In an interview with The Athletic, Richie Zyontz, Fox’s lead NFL producer, and lead director Rich Russo gave a sneak peek into what they have planned for Swift, vis a vis the Super Bowl broadcast.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“It would be foolish to think this isn’t a famous person whose presence makes the event that much larger,” Zyontz noted.

"When appropriate, you show her. I don’t think there’s an over-under on it. It is a Super Bowl, though, and the Super Bowl is all about stars.”

Zyontz's colleague Russo added that while they don't have a dedicated camera to track Swift all evening, they will take a real-time call on how to best approach the situation.

"Once we find out where she’s sitting, I’ll make the determination as to which cameras are the best cameras to show her,” Russo told The Athletic.

NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

Exploring which high-profile celebrities could be in attendance at Super Bowl 59 alongside Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's girlfriend will likely take a seat in a suite with her celebrity friends when the Chiefs and Eagles battle it out for the honor to lift the Lombardi. This time last year, Swift was joined by rapper Ice Spice, her close friend Blake Lively, Lana Del Rey and, of course, Jason Kelce.

Lively is not expected to be in attendance at Caesars Superdome. However, Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori are likely to be present after the rapper hinted at an appearance earlier this week.

Per USA Today, Dr. Jill Biden, an Eagles fan, is set to make it to the Big Game but she reportedly won't be joined by former President Joe Biden.

President Donald Trump will also attend Super Bowl 59, which will make him the first sitting U.S. President to catch the game live. Kelce has said that it will be an "honor" to play in front of Trump while Jalen Hurts said that he feels no added pressure of performing on the big stage with the U.S. President in attendance.

Super Bowl 59 will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET live from Caesars Superdome. The game will be broadcast on Fox with Tom Brady set to take his seat in the broadcasting booth to cap off his first year as a broadcaster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.