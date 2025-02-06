In four days, Donald Trump will become the first sitting U.S. President in history to attend the Super Bowl when the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs battle it out in New Orleans. Fox News will also air a pre-taped interview from Mar-a-Lago with Trump about his first 100 days in office.

Notably, Joe Biden turned down the opportunity to sit down for a Super Bowl interview in 2023 and 2024. Trump also declined the opportunity in 2018 during his first term as POTUS.

While Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were outspoken about Trump attending Super Bowl 59, Jalen Hurts took a relatively stoic stance. The Eagles QB was asked if there was any added pressure to perform in front of Trump:

"No, ma'am," Hurts replied with half a smile.

Interestingly, when the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018 during Trump's first term, they were disinvited from his White House. Unlike Hurts, Mahomes and Kelce were a little more open about Trump attending Super Bowl 59.

"That’s awesome. It’s a great honor, I think no matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life and having the president there, it’s the best country in the world, and that’s pretty cool," Kelce told reporters ahead of the Super Bowl.

Mahomes also responded in a similar manner.

"It's always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting president, someone that is at the top position in our country. I didn't see that clip, but obviously it's cool to hear that he's seen me play football in respects to the game that I play."

Exploring Donald Trump's background with Eagles and Patrick Mahomes

When the Chiefs won the AFC Championship Game over the Buffalo Bills, Trump was effusive in his praise for the franchise.

“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs,” Trump wrote on social media platform Truth Social. “What a GREAT Team, Coach, Quarterback, and virtually everything else, including those fantastic FANS, that voted for me (MAGA!) in record numbers. Likewise, congratulations to the Buffalo Bills on a tremendous season. They will do a lot of winning long into the future!!!”

Trump also backed Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany when she reportedly hit 'like' on a post outlining Trump's “2024 GOP Platform.” The post outlined Trump's plans to include “the largest deportation operation in American history.”

"I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country," Trump wrote on Truth Social in response.

Trump did, however, catch some flak for saying Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville coached Mahomes in college, which wasn't the case.

